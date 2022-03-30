Idea: Robot-made burgers at rest areas?

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

If you happen to live near the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City, N.J., you might want to wander over and buy a hamburger made and served by a robot. And then, please, email us to tell us how it tasted.

RoboBurger made its worldwide debut March 25 at the New Jersey mall. Cooked and then prepared in a vending machine, the burgers are promoted as “restaurant-quality.” The vending machine occupies 12 square feet and plugs into a traditional wall socket.

It’s equipped with a complex, miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system to keep ingredients fresh, a griddle to cook and a dishwasher system to allow the unit to self-clean, making it the first machine of its kind.

The robotic process uses artificial intelligence, and a five-step cooking process designed to be similar to their preparation in fast food restaurants. RoboBurger grills the hamburger patty, toasts the bun, dispenses the selected condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it hot in about six minutes for $6.99.

According to RoboBurger, its automated burger-grilling robotic vending machines will soon open in airports, malls, colleges, offices, factories and military bases across the country.

We suggest the company install them in roadside rest areas right next to the soft drink vending machines. We polled the RVtravel.com staff and most of the carnivores agreed they’d give the burgers a try.

“I started RoboBurger in my garage 17 years ago, and now there couldn’t be a better time to bring it to life and have everyone experience it,” said Audley Wilson, RoboBurger co-founder and CEO. “RoboBurger gives everyone freshly grilled, delicious burgers while ensuring a safe, contactless experience. RoboBurger always comes out piping hot and is never pre-cooked and kept warm.”

Watch out McDonald’s. The robots are coming…

##RVT1046