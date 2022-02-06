A Burt Reynolds bespoke Chevy Silverado pickup truck fetches $286,000

Pickup truck prices continue to rise, particularly customized, limited editions made as tributes to late actor Burt Reynolds.

One extravagant example, a 2021 Chevy Silverado Bandit Edition, sold recently at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $286,000.

The customized truck has various integrated cosmetic features included as inspirations by the Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am that Reynolds drove throughout the popular Smokey and the Bandit movie series.

Painted black and gold, the modified Silverado also features a large gold-painted hood decal.

About 200 of the bespoke vehicles will be built. Some components are made from forged carbon fiber, including the front splitter, rockers, rear spoiler and lower integrated rear diffuser.

The hood graphic is hand-painted and incorporates Reynolds’ initials along with a Seminole arrow. The latter is a nod to the actor’s college football alma mater.

The high-performance, supercharged version truck has a factory 5.3L L84 V8 engine with 707 horsepower 641 pound-feet of torque. The truck has a full MagnaFlow exhaust, a full Brembo performance brake kit and 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in sticky Toyo Proxes ST III rubber.

The sold Bandit Edition Chevy Silverado was the first example built by Legendary Concepts and features a build plaque indicating its early build status.

A waiting list for further editions of the customized truck is available at www.BanditTruck.com.

