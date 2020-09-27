Get your free 2021 RV Model Year Guide

Every year about this time, the RV Industry hosts an open house in Elkhart, Indiana, the RV Capital of the World. About 85% of all American RVs are made in the area.

RV dealers from around the country attend the event to check out all the new model RVs and to place orders with manufacturers. But because of the pandemic this year’s event was cancelled.

The editors of RV Business Magazine (and website) jumped into action by creating a 2021 RV Model Year Guide, which it hoped would help dealers – as well as consumers – learn what was available in the newest RV models rolling off the assembly lines. The result is a 142-page reference that details hundreds of RV makes and models. Photos and floor plan illustrations are included.

“It’s an approach – reaching out to the wider industry as well as consumers with an array of new RV model year debuts – that we never would have thought of if we hadn’t been faced with a colossal obstacle like COVID-19 and if a number of front line trade groups, consumer clubs and website operators hadn’t helped us out by posting or digitally circulating the Guide section,” said RVB Publisher Sherm Goldenberg.

The publication is free, with no strings attached. No registration is required. Simply click the link below which will take you to a PDF version of the guide.

Read the guide.