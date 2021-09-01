All national forests in California closed by fires

All 17 U.S. National Forests in California have been ordered closed due to either active fires or the threat of new fires. The closure order became effective Sept. 1 and will last at least until September 17.

“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien in a news release. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”

The Pacific Crest Trail throughout all the affected forests is also closed. On Monday, the Pacific Crest Trail Association advised all hikers in those areas, “If you are out there now, it’s time to start walking out to the trailhead.”

This order does not affect national parks such as Yosemite or state parks such as Anza-Borrego Desert and El Capitan Beach. It also doesn’t affect the Eldorado, Humboldt-Toiyabe and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forests.

The order does affect 17 of California’s national forests, which cover approximately 20 million acres, including:

Angeles National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Klamath National Forest

Lassen National Forest

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Los Padres National Forest

Mendocino National Forest

Modoc National Forest

Plumas National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Six Rivers National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest

Tahoe National Forest

