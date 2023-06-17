More campers embracing artificial intelligence, says KOA. How about you?

Campground giant KOA, which has more spots across the U.S. than a kid with chickenpox, says “campers” are embracing artificial intelligence. The big company just released a report that says “campers” are far quicker to adopt “silicon chip brains” than are other travelers. We’d like to differentiate “campers” from RVers and get your opinion.

A third have used it to trip plan

KOA’s “Monthly Research Report” says 32% of “campers” have used artificial intelligence to do trip planning, and 22% more say they will do the same in the future. Compare this, says the report, to other non-campers. In the latter group of “non-campers” only 7% have used AI for help planning their trips. (If you don’t know about AdventureGenie, the AI-powered RV trip planner, read about it here.)

Of those using artificial intelligence for planning, a big number, 55% of those responding, say they look for reviews, while 48% use AI to build their itinerary. A quarter say they rely on AI to help them find a good place to eat while traveling, or to put the finger on places to NOT eat at.

Artificial intelligence—on the other hand

For those with a fertile imagination, when you close your eyes and think about it, what do you see? The wags within us can picture sitting down at an artificial intelligence-recommended restaurant for a nice meal. The waiter, clad in a tux, brings us dishes covered with sterling silver domes, while we sit at a white cloth-covered table. Mmm, mmm! This is this going to be good! When the covers are removed from the serving platter, we don’t find roast duck. Nope, rather, multiple cans of machine oil, or perhaps some well-presented lithium-ion batteries.

Maybe we’re being extreme, but with the much-reported penchant of artificial intelligence bots providing “hallucinations” or completely “made-up” information, we’re not too sure how much stock to put into AI routes. We get into enough trouble with our simple-minded GPS. We call her “Our Lady of the Dashboard,” and she sure ain’t divine!

Perhaps this explains some other statistics that KOA produced in its report. “With increased attention to drawbacks or concerns associated with AI,” says the KOA report, “camper trust has dropped. Trust in AI among campers fell nearly 20 points, from 78% in May to 59% in June.”

And your view?

How about you? Please take our polls, and be sure to leave your human-produced intelligent comments!

If you’re an RVer, please tell us:

