Should campgrounds charge messy RVers a campsite cleaning fee?

Should campgrounds charge messy RVers an extra campsite cleaning fee? That was the topic of discussion around the campfire this week. See what folks said about this idea, and then add your own opinion in the comments below.

Tired of the mess

“We’re totally in favor of charging a cleaning fee,” Joe said. “The firepit in our last campground had cigarette butts, a dirty diaper, and three beer cans.” Ugh!

Mark replied, “Well, at least they put it in the fire pit and not on the ground.”

“Just how is that better?” Joe wanted to know. “Someone still has to clean out the pit before they can build a fire. Seems like people are becoming more and more neanderthal as time goes by. How could any reasonable person think leaving that trash is OK?”

Other RVers around the fire seemed to agree that at least some campers are sloppy about cleaning up after themselves. Together, we wondered what campgrounds can do about it.

Campsite cleaning fees

“How could a campsite cleaning fee work?” Holly wanted to know. “You won’t know that the RVer left behind a mess until after they’re long gone.”

“Charge the cleaning fee to their credit card,” Joe insisted.

“Nope,” Mark chimed in. “You’d have to charge them when they make the reservation. Otherwise, they could cancel the cleaning fee on their credit card, and the campground wouldn’t see any compensation money.”

Holly said, “Well, I don’t want to pay any additional fees! Costs are already up—way up. We keep our RV site clean. We always do a final ‘site check’ right before we leave, so we’re sure we haven’t forgotten anything. Our site is often cleaner when we leave than when we arrived.”

Others do it

“Many Airbnb places have charged a cleaning fee for a while now,” Mark spoke again. “It’s figured into the registration and rental agreement. I don’t know how it would work for campgrounds.”

How clean is clean?

Holly spoke again, “I can envision all kinds of problems with this. How clean is clean? I mean, isn’t that subjective? If a child leaves behind a gum wrapper, would that activate the extra cleaning fee? How would the campground know that the wind didn’t just blow the trash onto the campsite?”

“Right!” Sandra agreed. “What if the RVer disagrees with the campground over the campsite cleaning fee? Does the RVer have any recourse to fight the charge?”

Camper rating system

Joe spoke up again. “Maybe what campgrounds need is a way to rate people that camp with them. RVers rate campgrounds all the time, telling the world via Facebook the good and bad parts of staying in a specific campground. If the sloppy RVers were somehow rated, and their poor ratings were shared with other campgrounds, maybe the sloppy RVers would be refused a spot. They’d learn to be respectful of nature and other RVers, too.”

Thoughts about campsite cleaning fees interesting and creative

So, I wondered to myself. It seems as if I’ve heard these ideas before. Are they (cleaning fee and RVer rating) creative and interesting ideas? Are they even realistic and doable? Or is there a better way to make sure all campers keep their campsites clean?

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

