Around the Campfire: Should RVers be worried about nighttime theft in RV parks?

We were happy to welcome a “newbie RVer” to the campfire last night. His enthusiasm seemed to roll off him in waves! He’s beginning his full-time adventure in a previously loved (pre-owned) travel trailer. “Newbie” is a single guy who recently landed a “work from home” job. Only now it’s a “work from RV” job because this guy can’t wait to continue his travels. He’s really excited, but he has questions… and one big, disturbing question about nighttime theft.

The important question

One question prompted vigorous discussion. “What do you do with your lawn chairs, coolers, and BBQ grill at night?” That’s what “Newbie” wanted to know. I sneaked a peek at others gathered around the fire. The question seemed to take most of us by surprise.

Why this question about nighttime theft?

Turns out, Newbie’s question was prompted by his unfortunate luck. On his very first RV trip, his expensive Yeti cooler was stolen. “I left it outside, partially under the RV steps. In the morning it was gone. I was staying in a gated RV park at the time and figured it was safe. Guess I was wrong.”

Do nothing

My husband spoke up first, “We don’t do anything with the cooler, chairs, etc. They stay outside our RV because we use them every day. I never considered that someone might walk off with any of it.”

Most other folks agreed and said they leave their things outside at night, too. “What’s the world coming to?” wondered Barb. “If stuff is stolen inside an RV park, what happens when you boondock in Bureau of Land Management places?”

“Nothing is safe anymore,” John lamented. “I had two orange safety cones stolen out of my pickup truck bed. Who does this kind of thing?”

Lock it up

“If you want to keep it,” Sam said, “you need to toss everything in your rig’s basement overnight. No sense in temptin’ people. Those Yeti coolers are pricey and most folks know it.”

I admit we lock up our bicycles. Not sure why it never occurred to me to do the same with our other outside belongings. It just never entered my mind before now. Our camp chairs are probably too old and worn to tempt anyone. And our cooler? Well, suffice it to say it’s not a Yeti.

Does putting your name on it prevent nighttime theft?

“Just put your name on everything,” Judy suggested. “That will make it harder for someone to try and resell it and might make the thief think twice about taking it.” Maybe … but if a person is brash enough to nab your camp grill or expensive cooler, I wonder if having your name on it will be enough of a deterrent.

Location?

Everyone wanted to know where “Newbie” was staying when he experienced this nighttime theft. It was an RV park just off the interstate highway near a mid-sized city. He reported the theft to the campground management but that was three weeks ago, so he’s given up ever seeing his Yeti again.

“Hey, things happen,” Newbie shrugged. I was happy to see that misfortune hadn’t dinged his enthusiasm for RVing. “Not at all,” Newbie said. “A stolen cooler isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Wait until you hear about my black tank misadventure!”

Have you ever had something stolen while RVing? What do you do with your outside belongings overnight? Please share in the comments below.

