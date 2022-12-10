Campers share the best advice they have ever received

0 ( 0 )

It seems as if folks are always eager to offer advice. Wouldn’t you agree? People who gathered around the campfire with us recently shared the one, single piece of advice that’s been most helpful throughout their lifetime. I took note and thought you might enjoy some bits and pieces of our conversation, even if the advice didn’t necessarily have to do with RVing.

Attitude

John spoke up immediately: “My dad told me to always keep on pushin’ forward. Life can be good, and life can sometimes be not so good. Just keep pushin’ forward.”

Meg shared, “No matter what. Trust your gut.” She explained that her first instinct or gut reaction usually proves best. She tries not to second-guess herself.

“Forgive others,” Dave chimed in. “Harboring ill will never hurts the person who hurt you. Unforgiveness just makes a person bitter.”

Action

Cathi shared, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

Jokester Al said, “Never follow elephants or horses in a parade.” Yep, that’s good advice all right!

“Treat others the way you want to be treated,” Roy said. “Also, never quit your job unless you have another job lined up first.”

“Be kind,” Amber added. “That’s it.”

Your turn for your best advice

What piece(s) of advice most influenced your life? Would you give the same advice to others today? If you’re willing, please share it with us in the comments below.

