RVers and their RV awning woes

When RV problems happen it’s always disheartening; but when the RV is brand-new, it somehow stings even more. Discouraged “newbies” joined the rest of us around the campfire last night. This was their maiden voyage with a new 38-foot RV fifth wheel. We all listened as they told about their awning trouble.

So far, so good

John began, “I was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief. Or so I thought. We’d traveled 125 miles incident-free. I was already envisioning steaks on the grill for dinner.”

“Me, too,” Denise agreed. “And then we had to park.”

Parking woes

“We were almost situated when I heard it,” John lamented. “A scraping noise on the blind side of the camper had me jamming on the brakes.”

“I was at the rear of the RV–on the driver’s side, so John could see me as he backed into our site,” Denise added. “When I heard the ruckus on the opposite side of the camper, I yelled for John to stop but it was already too late. Neither one of us had noticed the tree branch that tore up our awning. By time we noticed, until the damage was already done.”

Look up

Although a bit too late, Bob offered a suggestion, “You should always scout around your campsite before parking. And by scouting around I mean be sure to look up, too.”

Awning fabric fixes

“We spent so much money buying the RV and outfitting it for camping that we can’t afford to replace the awning right now,” Denise explained. Seeing the discouragement in John and Denise’s expressions, most of us were eager to offer potential ways to fix the awning instead of replacing it.

“Gorilla tape it,” Bob suggested. “That stuff sticks to everything. Just be sure to use the kind made for outdoors.”

“Duct tape might be cheaper,” Dale suggested. “But I’m not sure if you’d like the looks of it.”

“There’s a tape that’s specially made for awnings, tents, and boat sails,” Jan explained. “I used it on a rip in our awning and the tape has lasted for . . . gosh! It’s been six years so far. The awning tape I used was clear, so it really wasn’t all that noticeable.”

Prevention

I wondered, “Has anyone ever used awning covers? They are made to protect the RV’s awning fabric from UV rays, but maybe a cover would help prevent rips and tears like this, too.”

Extend the awning’s life

Together we all brainstormed ways to extend the longevity of RV awnings. Here’s a recap of the ideas that were mentioned:

Pay attention to weather conditions. Retract the awning in heavy rain, snow, or wind. Remember that the weather can change quickly.

Always retract the RV awning when you leave the campground. You never know when the wind may change direction or velocity.

Keep the awning fabric properly tensioned so that it doesn’t sag, and potentially accumulate rainwater or snow.

Inspect your awning regularly. Look for signs of wear and tear or loose components. Lubricate moving parts, if necessary. Periodically ask your RV technician to check your awning, too.

Be careful when attaching shade screens (or anything else) to your RV awning. The extra weight may cause undue stress on the fabric.

Use caution when parking near trees. Always inspect your RV site before attempting to park. Look up as well as down to check for potential problems.

Regularly clean your RV awning to prevent the buildup of dirt, debris, and even mold. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and use cleaning products that won’t damage the fabric. After cleaning, make sure the awning is thoroughly dry before retracting. This will help prevent mold.

Make sure everyone traveling with you knows how to retract the RV awning and knows when it’s appropriate to do so (excessive flapping, heavy rain, etc.)

Never, ever attempt to drive your RV with the awning extended!

Have you ever experienced an RV awning problem? Tell us about it in the comments below.

