Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, August 8, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities (full services and activities may not be open yet), reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. Some states require a quarantine of 7 to 14 days for anyone arriving from another state. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations is still in flux and are fixed by state, county and city authorities. They may apply differently to private and public campgrounds and to residents versus non-residents of that state or county. Check ahead for details.

DATELINE: August 8, 2020

ARIZONA CAMPGROUND GETS GO-AHEAD

AJ’s Getaway RV Park in Heber-Overgaard will have 43 campsites plus 30 sites for RV and boat storage. The seasonal campground will also have a check-in area and a large ramada with picnic tables. The 15-acre campground will open in 2021. Go here to sign up for updates. And be sure to follow their progress at RVtravel.com, where Machelle James keeps us up-to-date biweekly in our Saturday RV Travel newsletters.

NEW ALABAMA CAMPGROUND TO OPEN IN OCTOBER

Homestead RV Community in Theodore, which is in the Mobile area, is slated to open in October with 59 sites measuring 20 x 50 feet, hi-speed internet, a stocked fish pond and hot tubs for rent on individual sites. (251) 973-2484

BRITISH COLUMBIA PLANS NEW CAMPGROUND

In Whistler on the site of the parking lot of the 2010 Winter Olympics, owners of the property are seeking support and approval for a campground with RV sites, general store, mountain bike skills area, café, bicycle repair, fitness track, a pond, climbing wall and other recreation facilities. Send feedback on a form on this page garibaldioutpost.com .

CALIFORNIA STATE PARK MOVES AHEAD

Fort Ord Dunes State Park Campground and Beach Access is coming closer to completion with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for August 19. Bidding opens September 18. The new campground will add 98 new campsites. Included in plans are four accessible RV campsites, four accessible traditional campsites, two accessible double family sites and an accessible dump station, accessible restrooms and showers. Beach access and parking will also be handicap compliant.

CALIFORNIA GRAPE FESTIVAL SCHEDULED

Slated to take place September 17-20 in Lodi, the Lodi Grape Festival offers RV groups a barrel of fun for ages 21 and older. Single campsites aren’t available but groups of ten or more rigs can reserve sites with water and electric. A dump site is on the grounds. Live music plays on stage throughout the festival while other activities include wine tasting, arts and floriculture displays. Go to (www.) Grapefestival.com

INDIANA STATE PARK SAYS HOE DOWN!

Put down your hoe and put on your dancing shoes for this all-day shindig at Pokagon State Park, Angola, on September 26. Meet at the Main Beach parking lot for food, music, family activities, and arts and crafts at the Autumn Harvest Hoedown. Campsites are back-in and have electric hookup. This is the former Lake James State Park, now renamed for a Potawatomie chief. Fish the lakes for yellow perch, largemouth bass, northern pike and the strange looking spotted gar. Rent a pontoon boat, paddleboat or rowboat. (260) 833-2012

MINNESOTA CAMPGROUND GETS GRANT BOOST

In Crookston and throughout the Red Lake River area of northwestern Minnesota, progress is picking up for new recreation projects including a 45-site RV campground with full hookups. Under construction in Central Park, it will have full hookups and a bathhouse that will also serve as a storm shelter. It’s expected to open in 2021. With focus on the river recreation, canoe and kayak launch sites will be improved and better parking provided. The new grant package also includes a floating fishing pier at Landslide Park, a Wildwood Park floating pier, and a jetty around the rock rapids. Several river-related amenities are also being added in Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks and Red Lake Falls.

NEW MEXICO BIG EVENT TARGETS 2021

Plans are moving ahead for RV camping reservations at the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival on October 2-10, 2021, but are not yet available. RV travelers who have reservations for this year’s canceled event are currently being contacted with their options. Reservations can be rolled over to 2021, refunded (minus a fee) or donated to a charity. A bucket list event, this festival offers a variety of RV packages in several price ranges depending on hookups and the view. Tickets and camping reservations go fast, so get current information at (www.) Balloonfiesta.com .

PENNSYLVANIA REC SITE GETS FUNDING

The Quemahoning Reservoir Recreation Area east of Boswell is getting a new shower house, pavilion, water well, two rustic cabins, three more RV sites, an expanded beach, more parking and entrance improvements thanks to a $279,000 grant. New trails, built by the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association, opened officially this year. A $55,000 project is planned near the recreation area to expand parking for the bicyclists. Currently there are 25 RV sites, some with full hook-ups and all with 30- or 50-amp service. Individual sites do not have water hookup. Present facilities include a shower house, restrooms, boat rentals and a dump station. (814) 233-9512.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK OFFERS BIG DISCOUNT

One of the best-kept secrets in South Carolina is Lee State Park, Bishopville, in the hardwood forests of the Midlands, where RV travelers can score a 35% discount by calling (866) 345-PARK. Ask for the Lee Summer Discount 2020, which is not available online. Reservations must be made for three nights or more and be made before August 15. The park has 25 standard campsites for RVs not more than 36 feet, and 23 equestrian campsites. Fish in the river or take the kids fishing in the park’s artesian pond.

Stay Tuned

• In Holyoke, Colorado, zoning has been approved for an RV park but there are many hurdles ahead. When more information is available, see it here.

• California wildfires close not just campgrounds but roads. Don’t venture into these areas without current knowledge from official sources.

• An exclusive, Class A, luxury RV development is in the cards for Lake Anna, Virginia. Lots will sell for $100,000 to $375,000, and the park will have a clubhouse, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, fitness facilities, a boat ramp, docks and trails. There will be no public access nor overnighters allowed.

