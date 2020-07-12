Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, July 11, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: July 11, 2020



BRITISH COLUMBIA PROVINCIAL PARK GETS HOOKUPS

An RV park will open this fall in Manning Park, where 95 sites will have full hookups and 50-amp service. The resort and most other campgrounds and day use areas in the park are already open. The new, 18-acre campground will be near 20 Minute Lake. Parking at the lake will be closed during construction but the hiking trail will be relocated for continued use.

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND READY TO OPEN

The new campground at Santa’s Village near Sky Park, Lake Arrowhead, should be open within days of this post. The year-round campground will have 70 full-hookup, 40-foot, 50-amp sites with concrete pads. Seven family restrooms have changing rooms, hot shower, flush toilets and vanity area. Pricing is expected to be about $100 a night, with tent sites at $35. (909) 744-9373.

COLORADO CAMPGROUND REOPENS AFTER RE-DO

RV travelers visiting House Creek Campground in the San Juan National Forest, Dolores, will find new traffic patterns and signage in reaching the park. The park has 22 campsites, 12 with 50-, 30- and 20-amp power. Water service is available. Five tent sites have no electric. While new upgrades have been important, the number of campsites has been reduced from the former total of 63. For now it’s first-come, but reservations will soon be available through Recreation.gov.

GEORGIA STATE PARK TO CELEBRATE FALL

Reserve your choice of 90 campsites at Vogel State Park, Blairsville, and start planning now to compete in the campsite decorating contest. The Fall Festival will be held October 31, noon to 8 p.m. One of the oldest state parks in Georgia, the scenic park is on the Appalachian Trail and is surrounded by Chattahoochee National Forest. The colorful festival is a day of chili, hot dogs, hayrides, a cake walk and the campsite decorating contest. Phone number for the event is (706) 745-2628. Reservations: (800) 864-7275.

MICHIGAN STATE PARK GEARS UP FOR TURKEY SEASON

Join experts in the day use area at Mears State Park, Pentwater, as a team from the National Wild Turkey Federation presents a turkey hunting clinic. This “A to Z” class on how to hunt wild turkeys will cover everything you need to know to get started, including how to find a location, scouting, calling and gear. There will be an intro to shooting from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, call the park. A Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry into Michigan state parks. Paved campsites here are on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan. To make a camping reservation, visit www.midnrreservations.com or call 1-800-447-2757.

MINNESOTA CAMPGROUND NEARING COMPLETION

A 10-site campground is receiving finishing touches in the city of Fertile, adjacent to the Polk County Fairgrounds on a plot that was once a skating rink. RV sites will have full-hookups. The city-owned campground is expected to open later this month. (218) 945-3136

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK HAS ART SHOW — MAY HAVE JUST BEEN CANCELED. CHECK AHEAD.

Fine art is a long tradition at Huntington Beach State Park, Murrells Inlet, where the Atalaya Art and Crafts Festival is scheduled for September 25-27. Centerpiece of the event is Atalaya Castle, a 30-room Moorish-style mansion built in 1931. Tour the grounds and enjoy food, music and prestigious art works. Admission is charged daily for everyone over age 15. Campsites have water and electric. 1-866-345-PARK

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHEDULES BUFFALO ROUNDUP

Look on as this yearly spectacle thunders through Custer State Park September 24-26. About 1,400 buffalo are driven to the corrals as part of managing a strong, healthy herd. The state park has several campgrounds, so go to campsd.com to make reservations.

TEXAS TO GAIN NEW RV SITES

Details are still sketchy about the new campground to be built in Navasota, but approval has been given for a new campground to be built near The Western Steakhouse. The 2.272-acre site will have 47 RV overnight sites and a barbecue area.

TEXAS RESORT HOSTS GREEK FESTIVAL

It’s the 36th year for Galveston’s Annual Greek Festival at the Stella Mare RV Resort, October 12 and 13. One of the largest destination resorts in the area, the park offers 70- and 90-foot concrete RV sites, free wi-fi, hot tub, two dog parks, splash park, playground and Gulf- and Bay-view sites. For a $2 donation benefiting the local Greek Orthodox church, enjoy a day of Greek dancing, music, food and beverages. (409) 632-7017 or (844) 309-9920.

Stay Tuned

Approved in Navajo County, Arizona, is a new, 43-site RV park on 15 acres at the corner of Buckskin Road and Highway 277 near Show Low. To be called AJ’s Getaway RV Park, it will also have 30 spaces for RV and boat storage. Plans call for full hook-ups, a convenience store on the site and a ramada. An opening date and other details have not been specified. Keep track of their progress through RVtravel.com.

