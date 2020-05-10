Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, May 9, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news about RV travel. Now more than ever it’s important to check directly with the campground, not just their website, for specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. Once you’ve confirmed other details, check driving instructions from their website, not only with GPS. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: Conditions are changing quickly. The checkerboard schedules of openings, partial openings, closings, re-closings and cancellations are too spotty at this time, so we make no attempt to report them. They are determined by state, county and city authorities and may apply differently to private and public campgrounds or to state residents versus non-residents.

DATELINE: May 9, 2020

KENTUCKY STATE FAIR FOR 55+ FOLKS

Take a breather with other seniors or leave Mom and Dad in the Heritage Room for coffee, fun and games while you visit the more vigorous attractions of this popular state fair in Louisville. Rooms 109-112 in South Wing C are reserved just for ages 55 and over. Throughout the fair are such features as free health screening, a full acre of agricultural and cultural exhibits, fast-paced rides, food galore, 400 vendors and music, music, music. Dry camping for RVs is $20 nightly on a first-come basis. (502) 367-5380 for RV information.

MICHIGAN BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL JAMMED UP

The Marshall Bluegrass Festival is said to be the state’s largest jamming festival, the home of the Michigan Band Scramble. Make reservations now for RV camping at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds. Hear the Edgar Loudermilk Band, the Clay Hess Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and a dozen more award-winning bluegrass stars. Dates are July 19-25. During the event there’s also Bingo, a Euchre tournament, cornhole and poker. Campsites are available with 30- and 50-amp hookups. Click here for info.

NEBRASKA NOW OFFERS NEW CAMPSITES

The Lancaster Event Center has expanded its campground and now offers year-round RV camping. The 320 gravel or grass sites offer 30- or 50-amp service. Water is available in season. Campers have access to laundry facilities, high-speed Internet and discounted sewer pump-out. The campground has a shower room, dump station and a vehicle washing area. By the end of July the Center plans to have a total of just under 1,300 RV sites.

NEW HAMPSHIRE FAIR IS NOW 144 YEARS OLD

To camp in your RV at the Deerfield Fair, to be held this year October 1-4, registration must be filed before September 15. Don’t miss a chance to be part of this traditional family fair. See the rodeo. Hear music. Eat fair food. Ride rides. See blue ribbon animals, the tractor pull, hooked rugs, preserves and pies. Sites with hookups are $30 nightly; dry camping is $20. The women’s fry pan toss takes place before the fair on September 28. Click here for more info.

NORTH CAROLINA FLIES A KITE

The esteemed Rogallo Kite Festival, June 19-21, bears the name of NASA scientist Francis Rogallo, designer of the flexible wing. His designs led to many of today’s flying sport equipment such as hang gliders. Festival admission is free. Camping at the Kitty Hawk RV Campground is $70 nightly plus a pet fee. The campground has private beach access and full hookups for self-contained RVs only. There are no showers, wi-fi or toilets.

OHIO MUSIC FESTIVAL EXPANDS CAMPING

The E.S.T. Festival (Everyone Stands Together), featuring Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is held in Butler, usually the first weekend in August. RV and tent camping is without hookups but showers are available for $5 each. RV passes include ticketing and must be purchased in advance. To be on the list for updates about dates and reservations sign up here.

OREGON AREA CANCELS EVENTS, OPENS CAMPING

Summer camping in Brookings will be very different this year. The Port of Brookings has canceled all events through the end of the year but the Beachfront RV Park is slated to open May 25. Among canceled events are the Saturday Market, Dog Days Brew Festival and the Pirates of the Pacific Festival. Sporthaven Beach access, launch ramps and cleaning stations are still open to the public. Check before you go – changes are still possible.

PENNSYLVANIA HOSTS LARGEST RV SHOW

Bring your RV to camp out during the RV Show in Hershey, where more than 1,500 new RVs will be shown. Daily seminars and entertainment keep you up to date. See the newest gear and accessories. Talk to experts. Save big on show specials. Go to largestrvshow.com for information and reservations.

SOUTH DAKOTA GETS NEW RIVERSIDE CAMP

Slated to open July 1 is Camp Kiowa on the Missouri River at Oacoma, 90 miles southeast of Pierre. It will have 100 full-hookup sites, each 40 X 80 feet to accommodate a camper plus a boat. Pads are 70 feet long. The camp will also offer on-site storage for boats and campers. The area is known for its walleye fishing. Half the sites are already reserved.

TEXAS HAS RV TRAVEL RENAISSANCE

The Texas Renaissance Festival, Plantersville, is not only a whirlwind of a theme park it’s a whale of a camping experience. Several major RV shows are held here each year. The adjacent Fields of New Market is a 220-acre campground with dump station, two stores, food trucks, permanent restrooms and a shower house. RV pads can be reserved. Shuttles go to the festival. Plan ahead to be here for special events including the Sale of the Century in July and the Mariachi contest in November. (800) 458-3435, or email to info@texrenfest.com .

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “April Avenger, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.