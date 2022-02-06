Campground Crowding: “Stop selling RVs to folks under 50”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can find some helpful tips and ways to work around the problem.
Here are a few observations from our readers.
Why would I submit myself to this turmoil?
Joe D. reports on the turmoil he sees in the current RV world. He writes, “If all of the news on the RV industry is correct, it appears to me that the current condition of the marketplace will soon be self-correcting. If I’m interested in buying an RV and using it, the news I read would be a huge persuader for me to seriously think twice or three times.
“The cost of RVs are going up, with no guarantee of real price when it is to be delivered months down the road. If the delivery delay is long enough then I will likely miss the 2022 camping season. Especially if the unit has to spend weeks at the dealership correcting manufacturing defects. Then once I have a usable unit, I have to secure a spot in an RV park that is overbooked and overcrowded.
“Why would I submit myself and my family to this turmoil? Perhaps a better plan for my family’s vacation and travel would be BnBs, motels, resorts, etc. Given all of these considerations, perhaps RV dealers will soon have a large inventory of unsold units and RV manufacturers will no longer have a large backlog.”
Booking when you want is nearly impossible
Candace S. writes about trying to book the day you want. “I’m finding that booking on the day you want to get there is practically impossible. People book two weeks at a time and then go back a month or so later and modify what they really want. So it’s a mess! If you don’t do that, you don’t get in. I think all the different booking windows in different states are confusing. Should all be a year out. Some people actually work and can’t be sitting by the computer for 10 a.m. Eastern time to book a site that they’ve been planning for a year. Just crazy!”
No “kids” allowed!
Mike J. remembers when camping was for relaxing and has some suggestions. “Stop selling RVs to folks under 50 years old. Camping had always been for relaxing, not partying and acting like idiots. Keep all that at home. Start opening seniors-only campsites. It will be less crowded and more peaceful.”
Pet peeve
Terri H’s pet peeve is with the big RVs. “RVs are the size of small houses. Some with 3-4 slideouts. Hence crowding. My pet peeve is no one ever comes out of the big rigs … all you hear is their AC or see the 55-inch TV through the window … crazy.”
John H. counters with this comment: “I’m not ‘camping,’ I’m residing in my traveling residential vehicle.”
Back to the dude ranches they should go!
Linda A. is hoping the newbies go back to their hotels and dude ranches. “I am the Wagon Master for an Elks RV club. We make our reservations 6 to 12 months in advance. The virus panic is over so the newbie RVer will probably sell the RV and go back to hotels, resorts, and dude ranches. Or at least us long-time RVers are hoping!”
Traveling in a motorized mansion? You might be turned away
Frank D. has seen a lot as a workamper and full-time RVer. He says, “My wife and I have been full-timers for a number of years and are also active workampers with a major campground corporation. We have most definitely seen a change in the ‘type’ of people now RVing and would like to share a few observations:
- The cost of a site has indeed risen and is likely to continue to do so; it is all about the rule of supply and demand. And no, the fact that you have a micro-miniature camper does not alter the fact that you are using a site and that site is worth X dollars per night.
- The fact that you are traveling in a motorized mansion and dragging another 30 feet of trailer does not mean that you can be accommodated; many campgrounds will only have a very few sites that can handle extremely large rigs. And yes, when you fail to mention that your true length is larger than what you told the reservationist there is a very good chance that you will be turned away even though you have a reservation.
- Just because you see empty sites around the campground does not mean that they are available.
- The world is not an ashtray for those who smoke; pick up after yourself. Likewise, fire pits are not trash receptacles.
- Realize that employees of the campgrounds do not make the rules; but they are tasked with enforcing them. Rules are there to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the guests.
- Above all, be considerate of your neighbors and the campground.”
Those are great tips and reminders, Frank. Thanks!
Neighbor’s awning within 6″ of bed slide
Tim P. shares this about the RV park he is in: “In a campground now for a long term. The park fills up pretty well from Thursday to Sunday then drops off Monday to Wednesday. Spaces are so close that almost any awning touches the next slide out, literally. Anybody who parks on our road side and extends their awning is within 6″ of our bed slide. Can’t even imagine somebody sitting outside to watch TV. You would annoy the entire row.”
Now, some questions for you:
• Are you finding more and more campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?
• If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?
• Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?
Please join me in my forum to discuss your answer to these questions. Maybe other RVers have a solution for you!
Well, I don’t care what you camp in or if you come out or not. But I believe in respecting others’ privacy and rights and in following the rules. I do find it interesting that children feel a need to scream non-stop and “let go” because they are in a campground. They probably do so every day.
Yes, it is hard to find a place to camp even during the week. Some people reserve a bunch of spaces, then cancel. It’s hard for some to book so far out. One shouldn’t have to.
For those who do want to be outside, it seems like one should be able to do so without hearing screaming children, barking dogs, yelling adults, radios, guitar playing with caterwauling, generators, etc. I was a kid once, but never acted like that and still don’t. If I wanted to hear all that, I could go to the city.
I go out of my way to be quiet, and my dog is quiet and stays on leash. It’s called respect for others.
I take mine with me for work 250+ days a year. Never can schedule more than a couple days in advance. You think planning a vacation is hard? Im currently in the savannah ga area and called 20 or 30 RV parks before finding a single spot an hour from my job site.
While we’re at….boomers, I don’t want to hear about each of your 10 grandkids! Also sorry I stay up past 9!
We also need to get all of these boomers off the internet. I can’t use Facebook and Twitter with out seeing all these old people in my space! Obviously sarcasm but also an analogy.
Gotta love that section “no one under 50” so I suppose everyone under the age of 50 should just be comfortable living at a crack motel weekly rental that cost over 1200 a month? it’s not an issue of people just wanting to buy RVs but rather because it is the cheaper of options when trying to find a livable place. Let’s see what sounds more appealing forking out over 1200 a month to live at motel that you can barely get any sleep in due to the constant yelling fighting and other “activities” or paying for something that you own yourself and only having to fork out about 6-900 a month for a decent spot to park I don’t know about you but being a 27 year old that works 6 days a week that does live in a crack motel weekly rental that he can barely afford I can bet you option B looking a lot better than option a. We have a societal problem not a problem with people under the age of 50 buying RVs. We have a problem with silver spoon fed ignorance not understanding that tent living costs more.
P.s. the pet peev part just sounds like you being jelly, I mean really what’s wrong with someone one NOT making a bunch of noise NOT constantly coming and going with a loud vehicle NOT being rowdy?? Like it bothers you that all you can hear is an AC unit that all you see is a flickering of light from a TV
P.P.s I would also like to point out that I’m speaking on an actual housing aspect not just camping but actually trying to find somewhere to live in a world where there is nowhere to live
Wish I could make all the same argument for those of us that live in south Florida and have to deal with snow birds and canadiens 6 months out of the year. We don’t use our Rv to travel up there. I am a 5th generation Florida native and would love to spend 6 months of the year complaining about you [bleeped] but it doesn’t work like that. Get over yourselves and my family and I will keep an eye out for those like you on our next camping trip in our home state.
Camping is for kids which typically have parents under 50. All your other points are valid, but those who are willing to learn shouldn’t all be grouped together with those arrogant ones who do not care about others.
I’m a retired campground owner.
I don’t know why anyone would take up camping after reading your article. Nothing but crying and whining.
I don’t understand why you camp or RV whichever one you want to call it since you seem to hate everything about camping so much.
When we owned our campground most people were a joy and pleasure to have as guest. Our campground was built in the 70s so the sites weren’t very wide. Most people understood that.
We retired just before Covid hit.
We were planning on being full time every but lost to many reservations. We bought a little cabin on a lake but still travel with our 5th wheel. Doing a Passport America caravan this summer.
Hope you don’t get that old RV Mama
There’s some serious “You kids get off my lawn!” energy here. Lol. I’m a 28 year old woman, work remotely, and travel from campground to campground. I likely intend to for as long as my work will allow me to be remote. My family vacations were always in an RV, so it’s familiar.
You would not believe how many people gripe about how I camp. Yeah, I’m inside from 9-5 looking at a screen, making a living. I enjoy my early mornings fishing or I hike in the evening.
I’m dead quiet most of the time, but I occasionally have friends come hang out and have a beer outside my camper. There’s laughing, but we quiet down after quiet hours start. But, some people are just so eager to try to get me thrown out for “being rowdy” when it’s just a group of young adults having socially-distant lively conversations at a reasonable hour.
I’ll camp my way. Y’all can camp yours, but it seems like a lot of people are really invested in dictating how other people camp.
It appears we are getting out of hand AGAIN on some of the comments and maybe the editor needs to remind some of the “rules of commenting”. Many of the comments really are not necessary…. or worth reading… If you cant say something constructive… just keep scrolling.
Thank you, John. I’ve deleted a bunch of comments today, but left a bunch in which weren’t quite so derogatory or divisive. Other moderators have said they wouldn’t have deleted the ones I did. It’s a very fine line as to what should be left in or removed. Moderating literally hundreds of comments each weekend really cuts into my regular work on the newsletters, especially when they can very quickly turn into a free-for-all. If it were up to me, I’d just leave them all in, honestly, and let everyone just duke it out. But that would drag our website down to the level of too many other websites and/or social media platforms, so we’ll maintain our higher standards but try to be fair in the process. Also, lowering our standards wouldn’t be fair to our more thoughtful, reasonable, tolerant, respectful, etc., readers, i.e., the vast majority of them/you. So, we’ll allow comments as long as there’s no name-calling or demeaning others based on differing views, or are otherwise rude or derogatory. Thank you for your patience in the meantime. Have a good night. 🙂 -Diane
Well, to build on the title of the article, “and people over 75.”
Stop selling to senior citizens. They had their time. I’ve taken my kids every place I’ve gone. I Do not agree with the old man, Joe d who wrote this article.
I think just the opposite. Stop selling RVs to senior citizens! They can’t handle rigs with their slowed reaction times. Send them to senior living facilities instead. Campgrounds aren’t equipped to handle their senior problems.
At what age does one become a senior citizen? Remember, one day you will be a senior citizen also.
Yeah, and I plan to have my own hobby farm and stay out of the way then.
RVing and going to campgrounds is actually a terrible plan for aging. At 65, you might be able to handle it still, but one stroke, or some dementia sets in and then what happens?
Your one step away from that
Stop selling RVs to people like you. RVs should be 55+ only
My best memories are camping with my kiddos, so I don’t know about the “no kids allowed” comment. However, we taught our kids to be mellow and respect others. If we were in a campground, they didn’t get to run amok yelling and screaming. If we were out in the middle of no where with no one around, then they knew that they and the dog could let loose (to a point LOL). Most people loved our kids because they were so well-behaved.
The thing is, parents need to teach their kids how to act in different situations. Just like kids can act crazy and loud at home, they should know they can’t act like that at school or in church or at a campground. Unfortunately, too many parents don’t want to take the time to teach their children self-control or limits or they themselves have no self-control. Believe me, it takes a lot of work, but it’s worth having polite little people around who then grow up to be polite big people.
You’re the exception to the way people let their kids run loose with no supervision. Good Job!
There are campgrounds, or RV resorts, that already exist that are for 55 and older. I cannot afford them. And i don’t want to be parked on concrete lined up like canned sardines! I spend most of my time at state parks when i am traveling
Do not sell RV’s to people under 50?!
That would be discrimination.
OK, we’ll make it 55
Children should be allowed to enjoy themselves as well during camping! A Family camping trip is a wonderful experience. AND if people stay in their big rigs, are they not relaxing, being quiet, AND minding their own business.
The no “children allowed” tip has really bothered me, and the hypocrisy of the other speaks for itself.
Here is my tip: Adhere to the camp rules, remember to clean up behind your dog, and have a great time doing what you want to (indoor or out).
Agree 100%
Keep your kids to yourself!
Someone should have told your mother that.
100% agree, he’s too much..
Now he is not!. I have no problem with anyone camping, but there are rules, like quiet time, pick up after the 3 large dogs you have to bring along and keep your children in the appropriate areas. The issue is that to many “families” go camping as a way to get away and this means the kids are allowed to “run” outside. Kids are kids. They run, play loudly and ignore many rules when they are not supervised. This is not anti-kid, it is an observation of the current generation. If I stay inside my RV, my choice. If I want to bike, hike or whatever – my choice. But I do not run thru other campsites, ignore noise rules and expect others to look the other way. Please take you kids camping, but follow the rules and be parents. The campgrounds is not a giant wide-open “free for all” playground. You might find out how friendly I can be and you might enjoy the conversation.
The over/under 50 comment sure got people’s attention but I prefer the more neutral and insightful comments from Frank D. (“Traveling in a motorized mansion? You might be turned away”).
Agree with Candace re difficulty.
How about instead of reservation systems, we bring on the Camping Auction site? Campgrounds can get the max for their sites and we can do it on one weekend every six months?
Just kidding, but that’s sort of what it has come to.
There are two internet sites I’m aware of that will notify you when there’s an open camp spot in the area(s) you pre-select. They are both subscription services but would probably be worth it now.
There shouldn’t be a 100% reservation for all spots year round, especially in the peak months. Some people can’t book or pay 6 months in advance. There should be some first come, first served spots too.