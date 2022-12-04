Campground Crowding: Hotels cheaper than campgrounds?

0 ( 0 )

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Judgmental and pretentious

Tina D. has experienced truck camper prejudice. She explains, “I haven’t had any problems except a prejudice against truck campers at higher-end resort parks. Mine is a totally self-contained 2022. There were junky-looking old 5th wheels at this resort but a new truck camper was out of the question. I use campgrounds about 50 percent of the time. I’m not sure it’s fair or even in good taste to talk about full-timer people in state parks being ‘hobos.’ Seems very judgmental and pretentious.”

Have to book extras days to get the days we want

Susan W. has to book one year in advance to get sites now and then deal with rude campers. “Campsites that we used to get by booking just a few months ahead of time we now have to book one year in advance and book extra days we don’t want to get the days we do want.

“The campgrounds that are private and nice family sites took advantage of Covid and tripled their fees. County parks still are reasonable but you usually get basic amenities. Basically, you are paying hotel prices without the room service.

“I find some people camping are those who are not seasoned campers and don’t know what the heck they are doing. They don’t come prepared, don’t clean up the way you should, and are rude by walking through your site. Hoping those people go back to their hotels and open the campsites to those who really like camping and enjoy the peace and quiet of an outdoor adventure.”

Campground prices leave me upset

Are Embassy Suites a better deal? Gary J. thinks so. “We’ve been RVing for 36 years. While we realize that the prices of everything have skyrocketed, campground prices continue to leave me upset. While many true ‘resorts’ may be worth the price, most are not. After full-timing for four years recently, we started to believe that we were just paying ‘rent’. We had not ‘rented’ in fifty years. And I got to thinking we could stay in an Embassy Suites with complete free hot breakfasts and free manager’s happy hour every day, with a full slate of resort amenities and have someone to make your bed! We’re not sure how much longer we will choose to travel in our 40’ diesel pusher.”

Overcrowded locations, please??

Robert P. is asking for the location of overcrowded campgrounds. He writes, “As I have suggested before, I think it would be beneficial to include at least a basic location to the claim of overcrowding. I don’t doubt people saying it’s overcrowded, but there’s a difference if the overcrowding is in a high tourist area or out in the boondocks. I started camping in 1978 and if we went to a high tourist area it was overcrowded, most of the time we were away from the tourist attractions in the state or city parks. Also, articles about boondocking may be of great interest to people who live in the west, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find BLM land east of the Midwest states. Once you get within 200 miles west of the Mississippi River there isn’t free land.”

Simply not enough campgrounds to accommodate workers

Tammy B. writes about their troubles getting RV sites for her husband’s job. She explains, “My husband is a heavy equipment operator for the union and goes where the jobs are. We live in the ‘wide open spaces’ of Wyoming and trust me, it’s no better here than anywhere else.

“In 2016 he bought a camper so he wouldn’t have to deal with the hotel hassle of constantly packing and unpacking, not to mention the high cost of hotel rooms. The last two years have become a real nightmare when it comes to finding any available RV camp spots.

“There simply are not enough RV campgrounds to accommodate everyone who either lives this lifestyle by choice or, like my husband, makes a living via this lifestyle. Not to mention people are reserving spots several months in advance making it impossible to find a spot on a minute’s notice for the men and women in the industry who rely on these spaces.

“We’ve also found that campgrounds are starting to price gouge. At times, it’s been cheaper for my husband to get a hotel room than to stay at an RV park that for some reason would cost him double. I agree with the person in last week’s column: If we didn’t lose money on it, we would sell the camper.”

Automatic renewals?!

Terry B. wonders if there is automatic renewal on campsites. “I come from a long line of RV camping families. I have noticed the past couple of years that people are booking sites and never using them! I feel if you book a site and you’re not there on the first day of booking, then the campground should cancel their reservations and open the site back up! I’ve set weekends with empty lots that had been reserved for weeks! It’s like they have an automatic renewal going on.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

