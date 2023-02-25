Screaming kids, dogs, smoke, music, crowds… ‘Campgrounds weren’t like this before COVID’

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Loud music, RV lights and smoldering campfires

Sherry L. has definitely seen a difference in campers and not for the better! She explains, “We find loud music, RV lights left on all night, smoldering campfires at night filling our travel trailer forcing us to keep windows closed and curtains drawn. Empty campers left at campsites with campers showing up on the weekend. Dog poop. Golf carts. Sunday through Friday is good for camping but becoming popular and is now hard to book. People walking in your campsite. Don’t even get me started on the bathrooms and showers!”

County doesn’t care

Calvin W. saw a big change during COVID: “We live 25 miles from a small county lake that has a small but excellent RV camping area (50 sites w/30-amp pedestals.). It was never even 1/2 full until COVID.

“Now tents are taking RV spots so they can ‘plug in’ and stick their noses in their laptops or phones. Yep, it gets them out of the house, but their TVs and stereos are blaring 24/7 and no one’s doing anything about it. The park rangers are only on duty during the day and the camp hosts are there mainly to clean the restrooms. The county doesn’t seem to care because suddenly they have an asset that is paying its way instead of being a burden for the county.”

Booking multiple campsites

Dan B. has a suggestion to reduce the number of empty campsites left by people who book multiple campsites. Here it is: “I’ve got a suggestion to deal with people who book multiple campsites and then use only one. Make them pay for each reservation in full, in advance, with refunds allowed up to 72 hours before check-in otherwise they lose their entire fee for each ‘no-show.’ Emergencies are expected but will require appropriate documentation of the emergency to get a refund. No calling in to say, ‘The dog ate the reservation, so can I have a refund?'”

Read the reviews

Sherry C. reads campground reviews and doesn’t rely just on the number of stars. Here’s why: “When booking reservations, I always read the reviews. Just because a campground has a 4- or 5-star rating doesn’t mean it is right for you. It goes the same way for 2- and 3-star ratings, which could have the privacy and solitude you crave. Things change, too, so pay attention to the dates of the reviews and exactly what it is the reviewer did or didn’t like. One bad review can deter many people when it could have simply been too quiet for the one-star reviewer.”

Easy transfer from seasonal to travel trailer

Jim J. has a system for easy transition from his big RV to their smaller travel trailer. He writes, “We leave our bigger RV in the south for use as a seasonal residence and tour with a much smaller travel trailer.

“We book two sites for two nights a year. The day we arrive and the day we leave. It allows for a more organized transfer between the little unit and our seasonal unit, and with full hook-ups, an opportunity to prep the little unit for storage.

“The dry storage spot is also with the same campground and the campground has no problem with our onboarding some water from any open site on our way out. After all, we aren’t using water at our seasonal unit for the time we are away.”

Nowhere to park in California

Anita T. travels without a toad and finds it hard to find a place to park the RV to visit sites. “Being newly thrust into full-time RV living, I was rather shocked at how unspontaneous each county in California is about accepting travelers.

“There is literally nowhere to park during the day, so attending historic sites or visiting museums and other tourist attractions is almost impossible. The state parks are nice, but usually far away from the attractions that I would like to see. I don’t have a ‘chase vehicle’ to drive around, which makes things very limited. Plus the one beach in LA that allowed dogs does not allow my RV, so WTH?”

Separate campground areas by adult and family?

Ron N. is so done with screaming kids! He writes, “I’ve been a long-time camper. Now at 76 years old, when I’m in a campground site, the LAST thing I want to hear are screaming kids, barking/yapping dogs, and music coming from my neighbors. They may be having a great time but I am not. I’d like to see campgrounds with an ‘adults-only’ area and a separate ‘family’ area.”

Reader needs advice: Is driving 650-700 miles a day realistic?

Doug J. is asking about drive times in an RV. What is realistic? What do our readers schedule? “Traveling from Charleston, SC, to Chandler, AZ, in June in a motorhome to visit family. Made reservations at campgrounds based on traveling 650-700 miles a day. Am I being reasonable on calculating 10-12 hour drive times averaging 60 mph?”

Editors note: We rarely go over 300 to 350 miles a day, and that is only in good weather with no wind and no mountain grades. You always want to get to a new site long before dark. When we started out in our first RV it was usually 150-200 miles! What drive time do others plan? Please leave a comment below and help Doug out!

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

