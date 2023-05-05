Weekenders are hogging the parks, making longer reservations impossible

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Weekenders making longer reservations impossible

Larry S. is finding that week-long vacations are very hard to book. He writes, “I am finding with the 6-month access to reserve window a week or longer, the vacation window is not available due to length of stay being taken by 2-day-stay weekenders. Their access is available sooner being in the stay windows. Leaving campsites unused Monday-Thursday when people from out of state or farther go without. The system needs repairing.”

Change is coming

Tony D. loves the nomadic lifestyle but senses a change is coming. He says, “We travel mostly in the ‘shoulder’ months. Actually, we ‘transition’ from one seasonal location to another. The distance between can be a couple of thousand to a few hundred miles. We plan our transitions so as to catch one or more areas of interest along the way and to reacquaint ourselves with family and friends. Our end-point destinations mostly are federal, e.g., USFS, COE, NWS, NPS, etc., as well as refuges, monuments, and, sometimes, campgrounds.

“We are ‘resident volunteers’ as in, we live in volunteer RV parks in exchange for three to four days a week of our time. We tend to avoid camp hosting as these too often are inaccurately advertised and poorly managed propositions. That said, on those few occasions where we have done private campground hosting, they have been interesting and rewarding experiences. But, and I stress this, these were non-corporate properties, although, and unfortunately, some have since become so.

“When we transition, we make reservations months in advance. We track and plan for weather trends. We have to and, even then, stuff happens, so we build in flexibility. It’s complicated and gets more so every year.

But, I sense a change coming

“But, I sense a change coming. Whether good or bad remains to be determined. There are increasing numbers of RVs appearing on the used market. Fewer new RVs are being purchased. More parks and campgrounds are owned and operated by LLCs, hedge funds, limited partnerships, etc., and fewer are owned by those with experience in park/campground management and the market they have bought into.

“And, while we very much enjoy what we do and the nomadic life we live, we are beginning to think about buying a couple of small properties—one for winter and one for summer—where we can develop five to eight comfortable RV sites for friends and family. We know others are thinking to do the same. Is this a new permutation of RV life as the more traditional becomes less and less attractive? I don’t know … but, it could be. Stay tuned.”

Find a land owner

Shay S. has a suggestion for getting a great, private camping spot. Here it is: “What you need to find is land owners that let you camp on their property for a more reasonable fee. That gives you privacy and extras not charged for sometimes.”

If campground rates don’t drop, this camper is gone

Larry S. is doing less camping and the campground rates are responsible. He explains, “We loved camping and find it hard to find a place to camp unless you book months in advance. That’s a problem doing it in advance so we do less camping. Also, rates have skyrocketed out of control. We are thinking about selling our camper. Thank God we purchased our camper in 2008 and we got the use, wear and tear out of it before we sell it or give it away. If rates do not drop, it’s gone.”

Even hard to find spots to hammock camp!

Carol B. hammock camps and she even has trouble finding spots. “I have a difficult time finding a campsite. I hammock camp, so I’m limited to campsites with trees. Even so, it’s difficult to find ANY availability in Texas.”

Speaking of hammock camping… have you seen the hammock tents these days? They are neat!

Making reservations the second they are released!

Geraldine B. is diligent in making reservations but is also finding it difficult. She says, “I too have found all the same issues. We’ve just recently completed a more than 3-month trip to the southeast. We prefer state parks and campgrounds to RV resorts. We do not use any of the amenities of a resort when we are traveling.

“Since we were winging it, we had to be tenacious about finding a site, often having to camp further from the location we were interested in or changing sites within the campground in order to stay the amount of time we wanted.

“It has been our experience that we have to make reservations for campgrounds the second they are released. I’m not joking about the “second” either. I am logged in, site picked out, and just waiting for the clock to tick so I can hit the reserve button. We find that many times sites remain vacant and I think it could be due to people having to make reservations so far in advance that their plans change and they can’t make it and the site goes unused.

“We love camping and will continue as long as we can, but it is definitely getting more difficult and more expensive.”

Lack of respect and child control

Neal T. is seeing a lot of the changes that others have been reporting on and a big one is the lack of parental control. He shares, “Winter Texan for five months. Go back to the same RV resort every year. It’s a limited Hill Country membership park with an ‘Open Camper use’ by others. It has two pools, neither heated, a clubhouse and store, laundry facilities, shower house, and a meeting hall, plus 54 acres on a large COE lake.

“I see rising costs of taxes to property and maintenance, which in turn raise my fees, as a major problem. The resort is full during the summer months while we’re gone, so we have little impact on the availability of sites.

“I do notice a lack of respect for facilities and personnel by transient campers along with less child control by parents. If they can destroy something, it’s fun. If they want to swipe something, that’s supposed to be accepted by others. And if they want to make loud noises after 11 PM, that’s their right! Didn’t used to be this way and I’ve been camping all my life!

“Costs will continue to rise for everyone because of the above. Boondock if you want, but I prefer amenities whether I elect to use them or not. Will I be able to afford them in the future, is the question.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

