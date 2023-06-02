‘We thought RVing would be a good way to travel and see things, but prices hard on our wallets’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Where else can kids be kids?

Susan L. asks a question that puts some perspective on noisy kids in campgrounds. She writes, “I’m here at a state park and yes, it is full. Children are playing, running around with other children, talking loud, and riding their bicycles, scooters or whatever else. Dogs are barking when people walk by with pets. Park people patrol regularly. Where else can kids be kids, with a little freedom to be kids and not worry about your kid being shot, kidnapped or molested in some way and not one of them have their phones with them?

“I don’t have kids. I like peace and quiet just like the next guy. But come on guys, let kids be kids like we had it back in the good ol’ days and we roamed our neighborhoods until dinner and our parents didn’t worry about us. It all gets quiet at 10 p.m. for everybody.”

Booking in advance for 33 years

Tim H. has been booking in advance for 33 years. He says, “I must be doing something wrong. In 33 years of RVing I have never shown up at a campground without a reservation like the people do that keep complaining that they can’t do it anymore. All 33 years have been booked a year in advance, sometimes for 20 families at one time. Campground crowding/fully booked has always been going on except for recession times. Costs have always been going up—I could get a site for $7 a night with 20-amp electric when I started. That was three hours of work back then. Now that same site is $62 a night, 30-amp electric. Less than two hours of work today. I bet the property taxes and pay for employees has also gone up, just like mine has.”

Tell us the state or region

Steve H. would like readers to indicate what state or region they are writing about. He asks, “It would be more helpful to your readers if those reporting overcrowded or recently-raised prices at RV parks and campgrounds would identify what state or, at least, what region of the country they are discussing. We have taken 3- to 5-week trips during the past nine months, first to B.C. and the Pacific NW, second to KS/OK/TX, then snowbirding in the SW, with few or no advanced reservations.

“We seldom stay in one location more than 2-3 days and use a combination of RV parks, public campgrounds (especially COE), and boondocking-dry camping. Any reservations are generally made the same day, or at most the day before we arrive, and we seldom have to settle for a second choice.

“So, our impression is that the difficulties with reservations, fully booked but 1/2-full campgrounds, and overpriced, overcrowded campgrounds are more a function of a region than a nationwide problem.”

No policy in place

Jim J. mentions that there is no policy in place for the no-shows and if there is, staff won’t or can’t execute it. He says, “I, too, have seen campgrounds where I felt lucky to reserve a site online for a night only to arrive and find multiple suitable empty sites that are still empty when we pull out the next morning. I am blaming software—and perhaps intentional marketing ploys—for at least some of the ‘reserved and empty’ sites. ‘ONLY TWO SITES LEFT!’ the online booking proclaims.

“Or because it is as cheap to book a week’s stay even if you only intend to stay four maybe five days, the site is reserved for the 7-day stretch. There is no policy in place for people who don’t arrive for the first (or more) night and haven’t contacted the park. Or even if staff know, they may not care or may not have the means to override the reservation system allowing someone access to that site overnight.”

No-shows filling the system

Tom S. had to change plans because of filled campgrounds, but the one they stayed at was “full” but empty too. He reports, “A couple of years ago we spent a few weeks camping in Texas. They have awesome state parks and we stayed in three different ones. I had parks picked out but they were already booked up so I made reservations in some that were a little farther than where we were going, but that was OK. Each one had no vacancy signs up the entire time and we pretty much had the parks to ourselves through the week and there were still empty spots for the weekend. Talk about no-shows filling the system! I would say that none of the parks we missed were actually full.”

Getting a site but paying more

Keith S. books early to get a site but RV parks are more expensive. He says, “Yes RV parks/resorts are getting more expensive, but we have found if you book early usually there is not a problem getting a site. We are traveling this summer and have booked probably 25 different sites.”

Refused but always find something

Diane B. says they are getting refused more often lately for their model year. She tells us, “More and more campgrounds refusing us because they say our gorgeous 2002 Thor Citation (inside and outside) is more than 10 years old. Ridiculous, but we always find something.”

Prices up and campgrounds worse

Sharon G. had thought RVing in retirement would be the perfect way to travel. She tells us, “Campgrounds are worse than they were. The rates are out of site. We are retired, have a motorhome and live in it. We thought this would be a good way to travel and see things, but prices are really hard on our wallets. We have been camping a lot of years and the price goes up but a lot of parks are worse.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

