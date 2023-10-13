Disabled Army officer writes: ‘Enjoying our parks helps with PTSD’ but ‘Americans are being farmed for money; can’t even escape to the outdoors’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Traveling is becoming only a dream now

Leslie E. does not want to have to make reservations months in advance. Here’s why: “We are retired, meaning I want to travel. I don’t want to be tied down to having to make reservations months ahead of time. I want the freedom to be able to stay somewhere if we find something of interest or move on down the road. Camping used to be an affordable family experience. Now with the high cost of campgrounds, most families can only afford a couple of days compared to the week it used to cost. $40 a night adds up to $1,200 a month. Most places now are $60 and higher. State and county parks that were affordable are no longer. The dream we had of retiring and traveling our beautiful country is becoming only a dream now.”

Reader thinks Americans are being farmed for their money

Billy H. thinks Americans are being farmed for their money. He says, “I am a disabled Army Officer and my love of the outdoors was a major deciding factor in my career and now is even more important to me to deal with anxiety and other medical issues from my time in the Army. Enjoying our parks helps with everything from pain to PTSD and requires no prescription. I’m lucky enough to still be able to hike and tent camp, but with all of the problems using RVs it’s not worth the hassle.

“More and more I feel that Americans are being farmed for money and we can’t even escape to the outdoors because it is too expensive, and for those that have worked their entire lives looking forward to retirement and RVing they find it impossible. These are known and easily solved problems. They don’t care; they’re too busy farming Americans.”

Prices causing slowdown on camping

Ronald R. echoes the sentiments of so many others on the higher prices of camping. He wrote, “Wife and I travel throughout the country and found most of the campgrounds did get greedy on the price. I mostly stay at Military base campgrounds when I travel but now with gas prices out of control and campgrounds, we slowed down and just do short distance camping. Depending on where the campgrounds are, like close to any attractions, yes, high price and crowded. Otherwise, you still find a good deal.”

“Feels like we bought a timeshare in Timbuktu!”

Neal D. upgraded their Passport America membership but is finding lots of restrictions when trying to use it. He says, “We bought a membership in Passport America in order to get reservations at a particular place. Subsequently, for a fairly small one-time payment, we upgraded to a lifetime pass. Close inspection of their ‘member’ campgrounds often reveals extensive black-out dates, limited sites, and/or limited utilities in order to receive the discounted price. We likely will use our membership going forward, but it does sometimes feel as though we bought a timeshare in ‘Timbuktu.’ Buyer beware, and be very, very aware if you’re considering membership in Passport America.”

Reader thinking about buying a campground

Dr. M. is thinking about buying a campground and will make it great for his guests. They say, “I get the crowded campgrounds, but what are your thoughts about buying a campground? There’s one that was just put up for sale 20 miles from our home. If I buy it, I will make sure it will be as perfect of an experience for the guests as I can make it!”

This destination RV park was only half-full on Labor Day

Terry T. writes to us about lower-than-normal numbers of RVers at their park: “I am a longtime RVer staying and working at an RV park near Branson, MO. I am currently working at the park for my second year. While our rates have not gone up, people camping has gone down. This year we have never been full, even on holidays. I think all the negative stories about higher rates and crowded campgrounds have hurt the campgrounds as we are by a COE park and they have had lower numbers too. We were only half-full for Labor Day weekend. We are a destination park for the Branson, MO, area, not a place for overnight stays by travelers.”

Staying farther away from tourist attractions keeps costs down

Joseph E. notes that prices tend to go up close to the freeways. He writes, “We plan our trips months ahead of time. We never have issues except at state parks or national parks which ALWAYS have vacant slots with no-shows. Prices have gone up for most parks along the freeways. Our favorites are those not convenient for tourist attractions, which tend to have more reasonable pricing.”

Tenters deserve the same respect as RVers

Delonna C. is finding that a number of campgrounds are now for RVers only. She emailed, “It makes me mad that a lot of campgrounds only have RVs now and no tent camping. Tents have been around for years and we deserve the same respect as the people who camp with their houses.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

