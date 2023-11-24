RVer cracks camping code, pays $10 for two months of camping. And ‘Why is nobody talking about Harvest Hosts?’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

RV life is what you make it—it’s all a balance

Katelyn S. writes about the balance between cost and convenience. She says, “The RV life is exactly what you make of it. If you want to be perfectly comfortable living in a gated community, you can be. If you want isolation and off-grid life with all the trappings of that path, you can. If you want something in the middle, it’s there. You just have to find it. In our first year full-time on the road our average per diem was $15, this past year, where we stayed in more resorts and ‘destinations’, our per diem was about $44. You can find ways and places to RV for low costs but you have to be prepared for a low-value experience. It’s not going to be like living in an apartment when you’re dumping your composting toilet. It’s all a balance. Cost vs. convenience. How inconvenienced are you willing to be for a lower price point?”

Campsites expensive? Try traveling with horses full-time!

Harold W. puts campsite costs in perspective. He wrote, “If you think the cost of RV campsites is expensive, try traveling with horses! Yes, there are equestrian campgrounds all over the nation, but take the average cost of a campsite and add $15 to $25 per horse to the cost (effectively doubling the cost). Then add the normal expenses of horse ownership. My wife and I have been full-time traveling with two horses for the last three years. While enjoyable, it’s VERY expensive. And, the current trend of campgrounds going to seasonal sites is the status quo with equestrian campgrounds, too (greatly reduced availability and much higher demand = even higher prices).”

Bedbugs don’t matter!

Charles H. just isn’t going to buy a new truck and fifth wheel. He said, “We started RVing and work camping in 2007 with a 2005 Dodge Ram Dually and 2005 Montana Big Sky (at age 50). After our next job, either next summer or the summer after (2025), we’re leaving RVing mostly due to the age (breakdowns and maintenance) of our truck and fiver. Despite the threat of bedbugs and the high cost (maybe twice as much for a hotel room vs. a campsite), we’ll hotel it after we sell our current equipment (we’re age 67). Not worth buying a new truck and fiver ($$$)!”

Thousand Trails forever!

Steve F. has done the math and bought a Thousand Trails membership. He writes, “I was paying about $1,000 a month for RV parks so I bought a $15,000 membership in Thousand Trails and only pay $600 more or less for annual fees. No extra campground fees unless I stay at a premier park. I think as a full-time RVer I will save $8,000–$10,000 a year on campground fees until I get tired of it or die.”

Get through busy weekends by going off-grid

Cindy A. found that no-hookup sites usually have vacancies. She says, “We’re new to RVing but we discovered pretty quickly that weekends are the hardest time to find a site. Luckily, our batteries and tanks can get us through a weekend without hookups. (That’s without solar or even a generator.) By Sunday afternoon, sites at more developed campgrounds start opening up. We’ve never had a problem finding campgrounds with plenty of vacancies but no hookups. Such campgrounds are often spacious, quiet, and beautiful, just what we need after a few days of being parked shoulder-to-shoulder with other campers in crowded, noisy campgrounds.”

You want a discount for not using amenities? What?!

Joe C. did not agree with a reader about getting discounts for not using amenities and pointed out the difficulty of policing it. He wrote, “Interesting, the letter from the guy that wants discounts if he does not use the amenities at an RV park. REALLY?! If you go to Disneyland don’t go on all the rides. DISCOUNT!? Go to a hotel or motel and don’t want the breakfast… DISCOUNT!? Go to a sporting event and don’t use the restroom? DISCOUNT!? Use the dog park or not? Who oversees if you get your discount if you go to the pool anyway? Rent-a-cop. Who pays for that? Rent an RV with a mileage restriction. Don’t use all the miles? DISCOUNT!?”

Two months’ camping fee: $10!

Jimmie C. might just be onto something! He wrote, “I just sold my 35-foot Class A and bought a camper van: 4×4, solar, with lithium batteries. I can now boondock or street camp where allowed. In two months, I have paid $10 for camping in a state recreation area for access to water, dump, and a shower. I have found plenty of free access to water and dump locations the rest of the time. For me, it was more about being able to stop when I see something that interests me. With the motorhome, it was point A to point B travel. I couldn’t stop anywhere smaller than a Walmart parking lot for fear of getting trapped and not being able to turn around or exit. Now, I’m free to explore anywhere I want!”

Staying at Harvest Hosts/Boondockers Welcome

Dean C. just finished a three-week trip and stayed almost exclusively at Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome. He explains, “I hate to let the cat out of the bag, but why is nobody talking about Harvest Hosts/Boondockers Welcome sites? Just did a three-week motorhome trip from Wisconsin to Oregon and back and other than two nights in a national park, stayed exclusively with Harvest Hosts. All were welcoming experiences, and a couple even had hookups available. Farms, distilleries, vineyards, orchards and even a church! Happy to patronize the hosts in exchange for wonderful accommodations!”

From $25 a night in the Outer Banks to $100!

Mike M. has been camping for a long time and sees the rise in costs firsthand. He said, “40 years ago we camped on the Outer Banks of NC @ $25/night. 30 years ago the price was $35/night so we discussed renting a home with our extended family, which, per night, was less expensive. 20 years ago renting a home was $40/night so we went back to camping. 10 years ago camping @ $50+/night was more than renting a home. 5 years ago renting a home @ $70+ fees/night was more than camping so we went back to camping @ $50+/night. Today some campgrounds on OBX are $100+ per night and renting homes is more. We now camp at Frisco Woods campground at a reasonable cost per night ($50+/-) for a well-maintained and operated place to stay. See you there! Mike and Patti from PA.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

