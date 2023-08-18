New campground helps ease Western Montana campsite scarcity

Seeley Lake, a popular tourist destination in Western Montana, is getting a new RV park. The 70-space park, called Lazy Acres RV Park, is located on the east side of Highway 83, just south of the town. This will make it easy for visitors to access the park and the surrounding area. It is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

The new RV park is being developed by Brandon Grosvenor, who owns a construction company in Seeley Lake. Grosvenor said he saw a need for more RV park space in the area, as the existing parks are often full during the summer months.

“There’s a lot of demand for RV camping in Seeley Lake,” Grosvenor said. “This new park will help to meet that demand and provide more options for visitors.”

The park will be equipped with full hookups, showers, laundry facilities, and a dump station. This will provide campers with all the amenities they need for a comfortable stay.

Lazy Acres RV Park will also have a playground and a picnic area. This will provide a place for families to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

The park is expected to create about 10 jobs during construction and about five jobs once it is open, helping to boost the local economy.

Overall, Lazy Acres RV Park is a positive development for the Seeley Lake area. It will help to ease the shortage of campground spots, provide more options for visitors, and create jobs.

Other campgrounds in the area

In addition to the new RV park, there are a few other campgrounds in the Seeley Lake area. These include:

Tamaracks Resort: This resort has cabins, RV sites, and tent sites. It also has a private beach, a marina, and a restaurant.

River Point Campground: This campground has RV sites and tent sites. It is located on the shores of Seeley Lake.

Lucky Ducks RV Park: This RV park has full hookups and laundry facilities. It is located near Seeley Lake.

