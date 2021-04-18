Campground and RV Park News, April 17, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: April 17, 2021

DELAWARE CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS, NEW FEATURES

Blue Water Development, new owners of the Delaware Beaches Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Lincoln, have started the summer season with a long list of improvements and additions. See the splash pad and water slides, upgraded Wi-Fi, revamped playground, expanded camp store, new campfire features, updated RV sites, and renovated arcade with new games. Family fun includes “Hey” rides, gaga pit, playground, and campfires. Plans call for increased outreach to local businesses and attractions for events, visiting food trucks and sightseeing. (302) 491-6614

FLORIDA SPRING FESTIVAL HAS RV SITES

Springtime Tallahassee, May 15, 2021, is a festival of music, food, dancing, vendors, cultural events and more in a setting of North Florida’s springtime botanical fireworks. The North Florida Fairgrounds has 250 RV spaces with 30- or 50-amp service, bathrooms and a dump station. Walk to grocery stores. Call the fairgrounds at (850) 878-3247

GEORGIA RV RESORT FEATURES NELSON CADE III

Reserve your spot and tickets early for the June 19 appearance of singing star Nelson Cade III, whose performance of “Pride and Joy” made a huge hit on TV’s “The Voice.” The place is CreekFire RV Resort in Savannah, a resort where special activities invite RV travelers to play Bingo or Trivia, try craft and rock painting, Wine Down Wednesday, and much more. The full-service resort has canoe and kayak rentals on the lake, a one-mile nature trail to walk or run, a large, heated swimming pool with hot tub, a splash pool for kids, a Lazy River, tennis and other sports, a restaurant, clubhouse and well-equipped General Store. The 209 back-in and pull-through RV sites have 20/30/50-amp power and some have cable. The gated grounds have 24-hour security. (912) 897-2855, email to: info@creekfirerv.com

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND ADDS SITES, UPGRADED WI-FI

Conesus Lake Campground in Conesus will add 20 new RV sites to its present inventory of 140 and expects to have them, and the upgraded Wi-Fi, available by mid-summer. Kids enjoy the jump pad and families can rent kayaks, rowboats or pontoon boats. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets and lake fishing and boating. More info here.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND CONVERTING SITES FOR RVS

Lake George Escape Campground, Diamond Point, is a 574-site park in its second year of a three-year improvement project to upgrade all of its campsites to 50-amp electrical service. Over the next two years, the park also plans to convert 77 tent sites to 61 RV sites. The park recently restored 14 acres of developed land to wetlands, providing habitat for aquatic and waterfowl life, as well as additional points of entry for guests to access the Schroon River. Swim in the swimming pools, play miniature golf, enter the funhouse arcade, go fossil hunting and gem mining, play laser tag and go tubing and kayaking. Check dates for organized activities. Click here for more info.

OHIO COUNTRY CONCERT WEEKEND WITH RV SITES

RV sites at this 40th anniversary Country Concert in Fort Laramie, to be held July 8-10, come with water and electric hookup, one camping pass, one vehicle pass and two campground wristbands, all good Tuesday to Sunday or Wednesday, depending on the camping area you choose. Concert tickets are purchased separately. Coolers are welcome and drinks are also available for purchase. (937) 295-3000, weekdays. Check the website here to see the many camping areas and the 30 “superstars” who will be performing.

OHIO SPORTS CAR EVENT HAS MOTORHOME SITES

Now 40 years old, the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio runs June 25-27 at the venerable Mid-Ohio Sports Car Track in Lexington. Motorhome packages for the weekend are priced $230 to $280. General admission tickets include a continental breakfast, catered lunch, light snacks, limited open bar and access to the cash bar. See vintage sports cars compete in race after race. Go to this website for ticket info, or phone (419) 884-4000. (Advance price tickets through April 26.)

RHODE ISLAND’S NEW RESORT CELEBRATES END OF SCHOOL

Ashaway RV Resort in Bradford, one of New England’s newest RV resorts, has a loaded calendar for the summer season (until mid-October). Take the kids for the End of School party June 25-27. Choose from a full range of campsites for all sizes and types of RV. Take side trips to casinos, Watch Hill, Westerly and Mystic. Play mini-golf, cornhole, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, tennis, volleyball. Check the website for more weekend activities and special events. (401) 377-8100

SOUTH DAKOTA ANCIENT SITE ADDS CAMPSITES

One of South Dakota’s oldest historic sites (mounds date to 300 A.D.) has one of the newest campgrounds. Hartford Beach State Park on Big Stone Lake in Corona, Roberts County, is open for year-round recreation including cabins, camping, swimming, fishing, hiking, disc golf and boating. Some of the 57 campsites are ADA compliant. On Mother’s Day, May 9, fishing is free statewide. Big Stone Lake is a section of the Warren River, which was created from glacial runoff 10,000 years ago. The 331-acre park is known for the lake and for its variety of trails. (605) 432-6374

WISCONSIN RV RESORT HAS MOTHER’S DAY DEAL

When you reserve your RV site for the Mother’s Day fun at Fox Hill RV Resort and Campground, Baraboo, book for at least two nights and ask about the BOGO deal with one night free. Moms get a free mimosa and the family gets a weekend of fun with the new and upcoming 2021 features including pickleball, Wi-Fi, shuffleboard, a new playground, laundry and a new bathhouse. The resort has a golf course and a choice of pull-through and back-in RV sites with full- or partial-hookups. (608) 356-5890, or email to foxhill@foxhillrvpark.com

