Campground and RV Park News, August 14, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers timely news for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to dates, the type and size of your rig, your budget and your interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Note that some campgrounds and RV resorts will be closing for the season in September and October, or closing some facilities such as swimming pools.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: August 14, 2021

ARKANSAS ADVENTURE CENTER SCHEDULES FESTIVAL

Byrdfest at Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark, is a live music festival September 18, featuring groups including The Grateful Dead Experience, Schwag X2, the Doors Tribute Band, the Cream Tribute Band and many others. All ages welcome. Grassy and wooded sites are available in an 800-acre adventure park on the Mulberry River, surrounded by Ozark National Forest. The park has a heated shower house, 30/50-amp service, water hookups, dump station, convenience store and play areas. Order tickets and get camping reservations in advance. (479) 667-4066

BRITISH COLUMBIA FESTIVAL GOES HIGH HAT

The Hi, Society Music Festival at the Hi, Society festival grounds, 30 miles from Kamloops, says Hi again this year with a full lineup of music, art, community, nature and healing sessions, chill lounges, vendors and nonstop, high-amp stage performances. Dry RV camping is available separately from festival tickets. Pay at the gate, which opens at noon on September 11. The only facilities provided are Porta-Potties. Hearing protection is strongly advised. Go to showpass.com

CALIFORNIA RV CAMPGROUND HAS LABOR DAY FUN

Dates are September 3-6, for a weekend of live music, a sandcastle building contest and scavenger hunt for kids. Enjoy active outdoor activities with the water slide, basketball and soccer. Top tribute bands will perform at Campland Rocks. Make reservations at Campland on the Bay, located bayfront on Mission Bay, San Diego. Campland’s activities and amenities are also available to guests camping at Mission Bay RV Resort, a short walk or bike ride over the Mike Gotch Memorial Bridge. The campground has 568 paved sites, most with full hookups. Partial hookups and no hookups are also available. Choose a pull-through, back-in or nose-in site on the water, under trees, in full sun or the secluded, gated supersite with views of the bay and wildlife sanctuary and its own hot tub, grill, restroom, shower, washer and dryer. Phone (800) 422-9386

DELAWARE SPEEDWAY HOSTS FIREFLY FESTIVAL

Choose from a large variety of campsite locations at Dover International Speedway during the Firefly Music Festival, scheduled for September 23-26. Hear live artists including Billie Eilish and Tame Impala as well as DJs to keep you toe tapping, dancing and on the go the entire four days. This huge event covers the entire speedway with venues such as the shaded Treehouse for acoustic performances, the North Hub Beach Club for beach volleyball, hammocks for a rest and even a Roller Rink with DJs. Food and drink stations are found all over the place, serving every diet and desire. Separate reservations are required for the exclusive Supper Club. For tickets, passes, and reservations go to fireflyfestival.com/

KENTUCKY CAMP TO FEATURE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Dates are September 17-18, for the Blazin Bluegrass Festival at the Sandhill RV Park & Camp, Whitley City. This remote, little-known campground in the hills is known primarily as a music venue. RV sites are available with 20-amp power, water on tap, showers and a dump station. Stay both days so you don’t miss any of the dozen musical performances starting with The King James Boys and ending with singer/songwriter/guitarist Dave Adkins and Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers on Friday. (606) 376-7275.

KENTUCKY STATE PARK SUFFERS “ATTACK”

The Siege of Boonesborough happened during the Revolutionary War, when Shawnee Indians, allied with the British, tried and failed for ten days to capture the fort. Re-enactments take place September 25 and 26 at this historic site in Richmond. Daniel Boone, who had been a captive of the tribe, escaped in time to defend the fort. See militia and settlers’ camps, a Native American Village, merchants, traders, food, music and more. Visit the museum and the 18th century Transylvania Store.

Camp on the banks of the Kentucky River. Most of the 166 campsites have water and electric. Some have full hookups. Laundry, showers, restrooms and Wi-Fi are available. Grocery supplies are sold at the check-in area. Closed earlier this year, the year-round campground is scheduled to reopen September 1. (859) 527-3454 or (859) 527-3131.

MASSACHUSETTS CAMPGROUND GOES FOR CHOCOLATE

It’s Willy Wonka Weekend at Village Green Family Campground, Brimfield, September 10-12. Bring the whole family to help find the Golden Ticket. Plan to bring something to the Death by Chocolate Potluck Dinner. Get prizes, join the Veruca Egg Hunt, Augustus’ Chocolate Fountain and all the fun you can handle. Rates apply to two adults, two children and two dogs. Pay extra for additional children and for visitors. On weekends, special rates and a three-night minimum may apply. To reserve your site and participation in the Willie Wonka activities call (413) 245-3504.

MISSOURI STATE PARK HAS ARCHAEOLOGY DAY

Take a deep dive into the past at Washington State Park, DeSoto, at Archaeology Day, to be held September 11 at Shelter #2 in the Big River Day Use Area. The day begins at 10 a.m. with demonstrations of flint knapping, atlatl throwing and other activities associated with peoples who left rock writings in this area about 1,000 A.D. At 2 p.m. take a guided tour of the park’s main petroglyph site with the park’s interpretive staff. The park has a variety of camping and RV sites with water and electric, playground and dump station. Fish in the Big River and visit the Nature Center. Register ahead for a campsite and for the archaeology program. (636) 586-5768.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK OFFERS DISCOUNT

Save 35% now through September 6 at Lee State Park, Bishopville, if you book a standard campsite for three nights or more. Discounts apply to RV sites to 36 feet with water and electric but not to full-hookup sites. To reserve at the discount price, call the park directly at (803) 428-5307 or the call center at 1-866-345-7275. The discount is not available online. Fish the Lynches River, swim, geocache and hike the easy, half-mile Sandhills and Artesian trails. The park also has equestrian camping, stalls and a show ring.

WISCONSIN CAMPGROUND HONORS GRANDPARENTS

Grandparents Weekend will be September 10-12 at Grand Valley Campground, Kingston/Dalton in Green Lake County, located WSW of Fond du Lac. Sign up ahead of time for events that include a cookout and projects where kids will make gifts for Grandma and Grandpa. Grandparents also get a 20% discount on a two-night minimum stay. The campground has a swimming pool and swimming pond, horseshoes, shuffleboard, mini-golf, dump station, a camp store and more than 100 sites with water and electric. For questions and reservations call (920) 394-3643.

Stay Tuned

• At Buffalo Bill State Park in Wyoming, work on 40 new RV sites was abruptly put on hold after local residents objected. Further meetings will be held.

• A new RV Park has been approved for Elbow Lake, Round Lake Township, Minnesota. To be added next to the Jolly fisherman resort, the 40-site campground will open each year from the opening of fishing season until October 1.

• In Oregon, low water levels in the Ochoco Reservoir mean fewer boat launch areas and possible flush and shower restrictions in the district’s campgrounds. Water levels aren’t expected to improve for several months.

• Snow Peak, the luxury outdoor gear company, is building a new campground in southwestern Washington, between Seattle and Portland. To be known as Long Beach Campfield, the oceanfront campground will be the first U.S. campground patterned after Japanese camp concepts. The 25-acre, 60-site park will open for the 2023 season with on-site camping gear, camp store, and some hook-ups.

• Grand Vue, a popular county park and event venue in Moundsville, West Virginia, in the Ohio Valley, is well known as a recreation resource with a golf course, zipline, swimming pool, hot tub, rental cabins and treetop villas. Now work is proceeding on RV and tent campgrounds, two bathhouses and upgrades to the swimming pool. Work is expected to be completed in late autumn.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1013