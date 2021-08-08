Campground and RV Park News, August 7, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers timely news for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to dates, the type and size of your rig, your budget and your interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Note that some campgrounds and RV resorts will be closing for the season in September and October, or closing some facilities such as swimming pools.

DATELINE: August 7, 2021

CALIFORNIA PARK FINDS BIGFOOT

Camp near the Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival, to be held August 27-29, at Eproson Park, Twain Harte. Promoters of the festival say they found two properties near the park that can accommodate campers, one of them for RV travelers. Admission is free to the three-day extravaganza that includes an art show, open air market, artisans’ and food booths, a Bigfoot Symposium and live music featuring Ona Stewart with RattleCan, Grover Anderson, The Neighborhood Sound, Keith Burrows Band, Tim McCaffrey, Ira Walker, Brad Peterson, Dirty Reggae Punx and more.

ILLINOIS CAMPGROUND HAS WINE WEEKEND

Come to Lena KOA Holiday, WNW of Rockford, for Wine and Cheese Weekend September 24-26 to sample local wines, enjoy cheese tastings and take kids to the Ice Cream Social and the “Hey” Ride. Surrounded by farms, the campground is known for its landscaping and seasonal flowers. The Jumbo Jumper is open all year and the campground also has bicycle rentals, sites to accommodate rigs to 75 feet, KampK9, a snack bar and a heated swimming pool that is open until September 12. Reserve: (800) 562-5361, Information (815) 369-2612.

KENTUCKY STATE PARK HAS OLD-TIME CONCERT

Listen to the music of old-time fiddles, dulcimers and guitars and remember the stories of early settlers in the Cain-Tuck at Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill. The Fraley Festival of Traditional Music plays September 8-11 with stage performances, bands, duets, husband-wife teams and even folks who just met in the campground. Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” and other jam sessions occur throughout the series. Tickets for the entire event through Saturday night are $28. The campground has 129 campsites and eight equestrian sites. The park has rugged self-guided and ranger-guided hiking tours and guided cave tours. (606) 286-7009

LOUISIANA PARK LETS GOOD TIMES ROLL

Something is always playing at Lakeview Park & Beach, Eunice, where there’s Saturday night live music and Acadian-style dancing as well as frequent special events such as the Lakeview Idol Karaoke Contest scheduled for August 20-21. The campground has 95 RV sites with full hookups, a sandy beach with swimming area, a 13-acre fishing lake, free Wi-Fi, a dog park, bandstand and tiki hut. (337) 457-2881.

MASSACHUSETTS CAMPGROUND HAS FALL FESTIVAL

September 17-19 is Fall Festival Weekend for Campers at the Village Green Family Campground, Brimfield. The campground, which closes for the season by October 15, says good-bye to summer with a family festival filled with special activities for all ages. Sites have water and electric hookup, and the campground offers a spring-fed pond, laundry, heated bathrooms, a camp store, four playgrounds, horseshoe pits, basketball, a new pavilion, fire rings and a picnic table at each site, beach volleyball and a 200-foot baseball field. (413) 235-3504.

NEBRASKA STATE PARK TO HAVE OUTDOOR EXPO

Learn through hands-on exhibits at the annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo, September 11-12, at Ponca State Park, Ponca. See demonstrations, presentations and displays on camping, hunting, nature craft, outdoor cooking, fishing, conservation, biking, hiking and more outdoor skills. The state park has several campgrounds and sites ranging from full hookups to primitive and rent-a-teepee sites. The lively park has many features and activities including archery, golf and food service. (402) 755-2284

NEW YORK FINGER LAKES CAMPGROUND EXPANDS

Find 12 new campsites this season at Sned-Acres Family Campground, Ovid, near Cayuga Lake in the heart of the Empire State’s wine and lake waters country. The campground has Wi-Fi possible (but not guaranteed), a swimming pool and fishing pond, book exchange, laundry, hiking trail, DVD rental, boat parking, camp store, arcade, propane exchange, 9-hole disc golf, two pet parks and more. See the list of discounts for groups, seniors, military, police and firefighters at snedacresny.com/. (607) 869-9787

NORTH CAROLINA RESORT HAS WILD GOOSE CHASE

Patterned after the UK’s Greenbelt Festival, the Wild Goose Festival to be held September 2-5 in Hot Springs is a festival of music, art and Christian spirituality with speakers and performers on two stages. Held at the Hot Springs Resort & Spa Campground, the event offers sites with and without electricity. Students and seniors get a discount on admission. Youngsters under age 12 are free. Artists who will appear include Jennifer Knapp, Lyric, HuDost with special guest Dan Haseltine, The World In Lights, Erin McKeown, Semler, Trey Pearson, Emmanuel Jal and more to be announced. Soak in the natural hot mineral springs of western North Carolina. (828) 622-7676.

TEXAS CAMPGROUND NOW OPEN IN BROWN COUNTY

In July a ribbon cutting at the 1994 Ranch Campground in Early marked the official opening of the 24-site campground and stables. Spacious 40×50 RV sites have 30/50-amp full hookups. For RVers traveling with horses, there are eleven 12×24-foot covered stalls and a 150×240-foot arena. Equine events are held most nights of the week. Nightly, weekly and monthly rates are available. Call Maggie Frederickson at (307) 210-9189.

TEXAS RV RESORT HAS LIVE MUSIC

Live music with country artist Jake Worthington (he appeared on “The Voice”) will be the program August 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort in El Campo. Once a large private ranch, the property now has an enormous swimming pool, frequent concerts and events, a café and bar, Wibit water course and golf cart rentals. The 200 paved RV sites have free Wi-Fi. (979) 275-1600

Stay Tuned

• Preliminary approval has been given for an RV park north of Bull Lake, about 13 miles south of Troy, Montana. The campground is expected to have 20 RV sites and four tent sites.

• Opposition from local residents in Tremont, Maine, caused Acadian Wilderness Lodge and Outdoor Resort to eliminate RV sites from its proposed campground plan. The proposal now calls for glamping and tents only. The proposal is still in play.

