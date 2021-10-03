Campground and RV Park News, October 2, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers time-sensitive news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig, and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. In many areas roads, passes and campgrounds are beginning to close for the winter. COVID restrictions are in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: October 2, 2021

ALABAMA HIGH: MOUNTAIN MUSIC

Gather at Lake Cheaha in the shadow of 2,411-foot-high Mount Cheaha on November 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. for a banjo-plinking, fiddle-bowing, git-tar strumming, foot-tapping concert of mountain music. Campgrounds are found at upper and lower levels of the park. They have 20/30/50-amp power plus water and sewer, picnic table, grill or fire ring and access to a bathhouse. One stays open in winter after December 1. The park’s original, 88-year-old interpretive center was reopened last March with modern interactive exhibits showing the cultural history, science, flora and fauna of Alabama’s highest point. For information click here. For camping reservations go here.

CALIFORNIA PARK DOES DESERT DAZE

Three days of thundering music plus an area of RV and car camping are in store at Lake Perris Recreation Area, 11 miles from Riverside, on November 12-14. One of the top boutique music festivals in the country, it’s an annual feast of alternative and psychedelic music. Headliners include rock band The War on Drugs, singer/songwriter Toro y Moi, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, indie-rock band Japanese Breakfast, Ty Segall, The Black Angels and Crumb. Founder of the annual event, Phil Pirrone, will be there with his band JJUUJJUU. Get information, tickets and camping passes at desertdaze.org

CALIFORNIA STATE PARK HAS LONG, VARIED HISTORY SITES

At Red Rock Canyon State Park, Cantil, park rangers will lead The Nightmare Gulch and Silent City Nature Hike on October 30. During the three-mile hike you’ll learn about the history of the park, its geological features and the unusual plants here that adapt to the desert environment. The area was once home to the Kawaiisu Indians and their petroglyphs can still be seen on spectacular rock formations. In the 1850s, survivors of the famous Death Valley trek gathered here. In the 1870s through 1890s it was mined and was also a stop for 20-mule-team wagons. Bring a sack lunch, good hat, sunscreen and sturdy shoes or hiking boots. While dogs are allowed in the campgrounds, they aren’t allowed on trails. Campsites have no hookups or showers but can accommodate RV’s 30 feet and under. Call (661) 946-6092

GEORGIA STATE PARK HAS FALL FESTIVAL

October 30 is the date for the Fall Festival at Vogel State Park, Blairsville. Enjoy autumn color plus feasts of food, music, crafts and storytellers. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The 233-acre state park is at the base of Blood Mountain, the highest point on the Appalachian Trail. The park has 90 campsites. Wi-Fi is available at the camp store. Hiking trails are a colorful carnival at this time of year. To make reservations call (800) 864-7275.

GEORGIA STATE PARK SITE HAS CIVIL WAR HISTORY

Take a guided tour of the historic Camp Lawton Civil War prison site, then explore the Camp Lawton Museum free of charge at Magnolia Springs State Park, Millen, on October 23. This was the site of the largest Confederate prisoner-of-war site, built for 40,000. Preregistration is required for the tour and space is limited. The cost is $5 plus $5 parking. Register at (478) 982-1660. Archaeologists began unveiling the site’s long-buried secrets in 2010. Work continues and artifacts are displayed at the park’s Interpretive Center. The campground has 26 RV sites, a fishing dock, boardwalk and playgrounds. Reserve a campsite at https://gastateparks.org/ Reservations

KANSAS CAMPGROUND SENDS SMOKE SIGNALS

Compete as a cook or just to feast on some of the planet’s best barbecue at the Smoke on the Water BBQ competition at Lake Shawnee Campground, Topeka. Proceeds benefit Shawnee County Parks. Dates are October 15 and 16. The park has 123 year-round campsites, some with 50-amp service and others with 30 amps. Water at some sites is turned off starting on October 1, but a refill station across the street can be used. Two bathhouses have showers, bathrooms and a laundry area. The park also has a dump station, pavilion and playground. The camp office sells ice cream and other treats. (785) 251-6834

TENNESSEE CAMP AND CRAWL OFF-ROAD MIXER

Get down and dirty or just come for the rip-roaring excitement as hearty off-road vehicles take to the rugged, 24-hour trails of Windrock Park, Oliver Springs. The G-Allrad Camp and Crawl on November 19-21 brings together Gelandewagen owners from all around North America. This event centers around the Windrock General Store. Get information on the event at (865) 435-3492. Make reservations at the Windrock Park Campground at (865) 435-1251. Windrock Park is 73,000 acres of easy-to-extreme off-road trails for rides ranging from ATVs, SxSs, dirt bikes, mountain bikes and Jeeps/4x4s to buggies and trucks. It’s the largest privately owned riding area in the country. Here’s some info.

TEXAS HOMESTEAD OFFERS CAMPING AND ROOTS

Choose from three campgrounds at the Old Settler’s Homestead in Tilmon, 10 miles southeast of Lockhart, during the Old Settler’s Music Festival, October 21-24. Campers must purchase a camping pass, parking permit and festival pass. Held since 1987, the festival features a youth talent contest, children’s activities, food and beverage vendors galore, and stage performances by American Roots artists including Cari Hutson, Will Taylor, Della Mae, Steve Poltz and Tony Kamel. Get details at oldsettlersmusicfest.org

VIRGINIA CAMPING RESORT HOSTS FALL FESTIVAL

Enjoy music by the Buckshot Band and feast on freshly shucked oysters and Low Country Boil at the Fall Festival on November 5-7 at the Holiday Trav-L-Park, Virginia Beach. The RV park has 700 campsites with full or partial hook-ups ranging from basic to supersites. There’s Wi-Fi, camp and convenience stores, a gas station, a bike path, laundry, café, three dump stations and a large fenced area for dogs. (866) 849-8860

WEST VIRGINIA STATE PARK TEACHES BUSHCRAFT

Learn about survival techniques and bushcraft in a half-day course to be taught indoors and outdoors at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens, on November 17. The park’s year-round campground has 50 campsites, half of them with electric hook-up. There’s a laundry and two bathhouses. The park has hiking paths and a lodge. Don’t miss the two waterfalls formed by Cabin Creek. Two-night reservations are required on weekends. Register for the course in advance at (304) 294-4000.

Stay Tuned

• The 155-site Cabana Club RV and cottage resort in Auburndale, Florida, is being rebranded as part of the Camp Margaritaville Collection of RV Resorts. An opening is planned for early 2022.

• In Tremont, Tennessee, Appalachia Ridge Outdoor Resort plans to debut next summer with RV sites, cabins and treehouses. It’s adjacent to the Museum of Appalachia, a living history attraction.

• Leaders in Lake View, South Carolina, are considering a master plan that will add walking paths and a campground to the Page’s Mill Pond area. Dillon County is the home of Little Pee Dee State Park.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1020b