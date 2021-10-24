Campground and RV Park News, October 23, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers time-sensitive news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig and your budget. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, avalanches, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are tentative. COVID restrictions vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts. Many have special plans for Thanksgiving, ranging from a free or fee dinner to potlucks. Admission fees (but not camping and other services) to national parks and sites on November 11 is free.

DATELINE: October 23, 2021

FLORIDA WATER PARK AND RV RESORT OPENS

Splash RV Resort and Waterpark in Navarre Beach is on track for its grand opening on December 15. A luxury resort with RV sites, cottages, a Lazy River, food and beverages, the resort has a 60-acre campground with an adult pool, water park, golf cart rentals, fire pits, pull-through sites with concrete pads and so much more. It’s in the Panhandle east of Pensacola. Make reservations now here.

COLORADO CAMPGROUND HEARS JUNGLE BELLS

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” weekend will be held at the Colorado Springs KOA, Fountain, December 17-19. Santa will be there to pose for pictures, Mrs. Claus will teach cookie decoration and one of Santa’s Elves will tell stories. Go caroling on the “Hey” Ride. Then see a movie under the stars and have hot cocoa to warm up. The campground has Wi-Fi, cable TV, a year-round pool, hot tub and sauna, a snack bar, ATM, dog walk and bicycle rentals. For information phone (719) 382-7575. To reserve a site call (800) 562-8609.

LOUISIANA RV PARK OFFERS INTRODUCTORY RATES

Get a special rate when you make a date with the new Parkside RV Park in Broussard adjoining the St. Julien Park and Sports Complex. The 54 pet-friendly, back-in RV sites at the 122-acre campground have full hookups including 30/50-amp service, high-speed Wi-Fi, picnic table and fire ring. Get details of the deal at (337) 330-2288, email: info@parksidervpark.com

OKLAHOMA STATE PARK LIGHTS UP

Lights on the Island is a dazzling drive-through display of 300 sculptures of lights and animated figures at Lake Wister State Park, Wister, November 12-December 25. Locals say it gets bigger and better each year. Take a carriage ride to see it all, wrapped in a blanket against the winter chill. The park has multiple camping areas, some with full hookups. The light show is free but donations are appreciated. For RV reservations go here.

OKLAHOMA STATE PARK SPARKLES WITH LIGHTS TOO

Dress warmly for the brisk winter chill and bring the family for a drive through one of Miami area’s biggest, brightest light shows. It’s at Twin Rivers State Park at Grand Lake, Fairland, November 25-December 30. Park of Lights features a collection of over 40 brightly lit holiday displays and on some dates there are free hot dogs, carolers, free photos, train rides and Santa Claus. (918) 542-6969. Call to confirm details date by date. The campground has RV sites with water and electric. Email: twinbridges@OklahomaParks.com

OREGON SKI RESORT OFFERS OVERNIGHT WINTER PARKING

Mt. Bachelor, the historic ski area in the Cascades, reopens for the season on November 26 with a variety of overnight parking options including some RV hookups. The full-service ski resort has day care, instruction at all levels, dining, Nordic trails, snowshoe tours, snow tubing, ranger-led ski tours, dogsled tours and much more indoors and out. Email: info@mtbachelor.com

TENNESSEE CAMPGROUND TO HAVE SEAFOOD BOIL

Bring crabs, shrimp, gator or crawdads to throw into the pot at this Low Country Seafood Boil at Bandy Creek Campground in Big South Fork, Oneida, on November 26. On the menu will be seafood galore plus corn, andouille sausage, potatoes, okra and maybe some dirty rice. Camp and observe wildlife in a saltwater marsh where RV sites have electric and water hook-up. All sites have Wi-Fi, a fire ring and picnic table and access to restrooms. The smoke-free campground has a dump station, playground, volleyball and playing fields. Adjacent to the campground is the Bandy Creek Stable and the Bandy Creek Visitor Center with a bookstore and vending machine. Get details at (423) 569-9778.

TEXAS STATE PARK HAS FIRST (CAST) IRON CHEF AWARDS

Eisenhower State Park, Denison, will hold its First Annual Dutch Oven Cook-Off on November 20. Come to taste unique dishes and for demonstrations, programs and activities for all ages. Awards will be given for the best cast iron dishes. The park as 50 campsites with full hook-up, picnic table, fire ring and nearby restrooms. Hike or bike the trails, fish Lake Texoma, look for ancient fossils. Call the park at (903) 465-1956. Get campsite reservations at reserveamerica.com

TEXAS STATE PARK TO HAVE PUNISHING TRAIL RUN

Test your mettle with this rugged, unforgiving mountain race at Franklin Mountains State Park, El Paso, November 12-14. Runners will go from the desert floor to the top of the North Franklin Peak and circumnavigate the mountain back to the finish line. See the sun rise as you climb to the top. From the summit you’ll see mountains in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, and across the Mexico border. The park’s headquarters are at an elevation of 5,426 feet. The park’s highest peak reaches 7,192 feet. The 24,000+ acre park is one of the largest urban parks within city limits in the nation. It has a handful of RV sites but no hookups. See the full trail run schedule, awards, swag and sign up here.

NEW WEST VIRGINIA CAMPGROUND at NEW RIVER GORGE

A new campground, The Outpost at New River Gorge, Fayetteville, offers 21 RV sites and plans to add more. Some of the most dramatic scenery, unspoiled wilderness and whitewater in the east is the backdrop for rugged hiking, rafting, history hunting. Call (304) 860-9121.

Stay Tuned

The resort that was to be known as the Cabana Club in Auborndale, Florida, near Lakeland, has been rebranded as a Margaritaville Resort. The growing Margaritaville brand is known for its tropical, laidback theme and enhanced food and beverage services for RV travelers. Call (863) 455-7335.

