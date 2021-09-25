Campground and RV Park News, September 25, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.



This site covers timely news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig, and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions can change suddenly. They vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required. Many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: September 25, 2021

ALABAMA STATE PARK OFFERS PAINTING CLASS

Autumn colors should be at their peak on November 13 in time for a two-hour Paint and Ponder with artist-instructor Brenda Gargus at Cheaha State Park, Delta. Supplies including canvas and step-by-step instructions are included. You’ll go home with your own painting. Email Mandy.Pearson@dcnr.alabama.gov or call (256) 412-9938. A $10 deposit holds your place and an additional $30 is paid to the artist on arrival. The park has 77 improved campsites with full hookups including 20-, 30- and 50-amp power. Make camping reservations at https://www.reservealapark. com/AlabamaWebHome/ A two-night minimum may be required. Through November, visit the The Walter Farr Native American Relic Museum to see hundreds of artifacts including arrowheads, knives, drills, bird points, pottery, and much more. The museum is across from the Cheaha State Park Country Store.

ARKANSAS PARK KNOWN FOR EXTREME ADVENTURES

Enjoy wild adventures at the highest peak in Arkansas, where Mount Magazine State Park is the place for technical rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking to dramatic lookouts. It’s also the closest park to hang gliding launch sites in the Ozark–St. Francis National Forests. Or take it tame with a 45-minute Wayside Walk with a ranger on October 22 to see the grotto and Chimney Rock and hear about the park’s heritage. It was explored in 1722 by Bernard de la Harpe. The campground has 18 sites with full hookups, hot showers, flush toilets and a dump station. (479) 963-8502.

CALIFORNIA RESORT FACES THE MUSIC

The Tavern at Fernwood Campground and Resort, Big Sur, is one of the region’s most popular watering holes and eateries with a heavy schedule of entertainers including folk music from the Fruit Bats on October 23. The campground’s RV sites can accommodate motorhomes to 30 feet and trailers to 28 feet. Water and electric are available; a dump station is available for $20. The campground also has a large general store and espresso café. Call (831) 667-2422 or e-mail info@fernwoodbigsur.com.

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND HAS BOATS AND BANDS

Music is part of the lifestyle at B’s Marina & Campground in Yankeetown on the Withlacoochee River on Florida’s west coast. If you bring your boat, there’s deep water access to the Gulf of Mexico and its fabulous fishing. The resort has full hookups, fishing, guides, eco tours, Wi-Fi and a store selling firewood, ice, beer, wine and food supplies. On stage November 13 will be the Blackwater Bayou Band. Nightly, weekly, monthly and seasonal rates are available. Concert tickets are sold separately. (352) 566-8319

GEORGIA STATE PARK OFFERS MOVIE NIGHTS

Friday night is Tallulah Movie Night at scenic Tallulah Gorge State Park in the foothills of the Adirondacks NNE of Atlanta. Bring the family to outdoor showings through October. The campground has 50 sites with electric and water, two playgrounds and a gift shop. Spectacular scenery is provided by the 1,000-foot-deep gorge and rushing waterfall. Walk the dramatic suspension bridge. Hike and bike the trails. Fish and paddle. Enjoy geocaching, climbing, educational programs and tennis. (706) 754-7981

INDIANA STATE PARK BY MOONLIGHT

Full moon hikes among the ever-changing sculptures of the sand dunes, some 200 feet high, are scheduled monthly at Indiana Dunes State Park, Chesterton. Events are free after paying park entry fees. Mark your calendar for November 19 for an interpretive, two-mile hike to Lake Michigan. All ages are welcome but children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The campground has 140 sites with 50-amp electric and some with water hookups. Don’t miss the Visitor Center. Camping is available all year. When you make reservations for your dates you’ll see what loops are available during that time. (219) 926-1390 or http://on.IN.gov/ indianadunessp

MASSACHUSETTS CAMPGROUND FOR OCTOBER FUN

In addition to the usual pumpkin carving, site decorating contest and costume contest, this year’s Columbus Day/Halloween Weekend at Sandy Pond Campground, Plymouth, will include a dog costume contest, dancing in the field with DJ Zero, and Scary and Not So Scary hayrides. Dates are October 8-11. The campground has more than 200 full- or partial-hookup campsites, fishing and watersports, free cable and Wi-Fi, two playgrounds, an arcade, Gaga Pit, horseshoes, laundry, a rec hall and a camp store. For reservations go to https://www.campspot.com/book/ sandypond. For information call

(508) 759-9336 or email info@sandypond.com. The camp store’s number is (508) 743-0300)

NEVADA MUSIC CAMPOUT SELLING OUT ALREADY

Second only to Burning Man, the yearly Night in the Country Music Festival in rural Yerington is an enormous, 160-acre campout and music fest. It’s attended by upwards of 30,000 eager fans who will gather July 21-23, 2022, to hear nonstop music from country icons such as Chris Young and Jon Pardi. The many types of tickets and passes are rapidly selling out. Camping passes are sold separately. See nightinthecountrynv.org/

NORTH CAROLINA RV PARK OPENED DURING COVID

Open since June of 2020, the RiverWalk RV Park, Jonesville, debuted just in time for the “new normal” imposed by the pandemic. They’ve hardly had an empty campsite since. The 11-acre, 51-site park on the Yadkin River is in the heart of a new wine producing area. A tour company will pick you up at the campground for a tour of area wineries. There are 20 tasting rooms within 20 minutes of the park. RV sites are back-in or pull-through and have full hookups including Wi-Fi. There’s a dog park, dog beach, cornhole, Yardzee, volleyball court and much more including frequent activities such as concerts and axe throwing. See the website, www.riverwalkrv.com, for a look at 2022 events starting in March. The Jonesville Greenway is on the edge of the campground. It’s a place to hike, bike or jog. 833- RVVACAY (833-788-2229)

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK TAKES SHOTS

The Carolina Art Project is a display of 26 large nature shots by photographer Jon Holloway. Now through October 24, tour the outdoor display of oversize prints by car, bicycle, or on foot at Lake Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six. The historic site is an hour NNW of Columbia. The town’s intriguingly odd name, Ninety Six, probably comes from an event when Indian maiden Issaqueena her horse 96 miles from Keowee, the capital of the Cherokee nation, to the Star Fort here to warn of impending war by the Indians. The park has 125 paved campsites with water, electric and a picnic table. Hot showers and restrooms are handy to the sites. Make reservations at (866)345-PARK. For information call the park at (864) 543-3535

Stay Tuned

• In Seymour, Indiana, planners have given a thumbs-up to allowing an RV park to be developed on the grounds of the Chateau de Pique Winery. If final approval passes, the seasonal park will have 45 RV sites and 20 cabins plus a bathhouse, two ponds, a playground, restrooms, showers, a walking path and a gatehouse.

• A $50,000 grant has been given to Clintwood, Virginia, for the development of a new RV campground. The small town is just east of Jefferson and George Washington national forests.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1019