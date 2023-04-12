RV camping added to largest cornhole tournament

The world’s largest cornhole tournament returns to Ventura, California, August 25 to 27. The tournament will take over the entire Ventura Fairgrounds this year and its organizers have added RV camping to the agenda. A four-day pass provides a 20’ x 50’ RV site with 30-amp electricity and daily fresh water and wastewater service.

Now in its 13th year, the Throw Down Cornhole Festival offers $350,000 in cash prizes to the winning teams. This year’s event includes 1,280 teams from 49 states from the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, England and Sweden. ESPN will provide live coverage on Friday, as well as the finals on Sunday, August 27, right after National Baseball.

The American Cornhole League reports that more than 56 million individuals participated in the game in 2022. Because the game can be mastered at almost any age, players as young as 6 years old play may play against adults.

Festival attendees who wish to play cornhole just for fun may play for free on the open-to-the-public courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes. Players can also join non-tournament cash blind draw games to try their luck. A big hit with Throw Down enthusiasts is “Cornhole Trebuchet,” where players buy tickets for the chance to launch giant bean bags 150 feet at an oversized cornhole board. The lucky winner takes the “pot,” which can add up to thousands of dollars.

When the sun goes down, popular local bands will take the stage all weekend long. Along with more than 100 vendors, food, beer, wine and spirits are all available for purchase.

Admission to the 13th annual event is $25 a day or $50 for three days. The 4-Day Camping Experience is $850. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit https://thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.

About Cornhole

Cornhole or Corn Toss is similar to horseshoes except that you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes. It’s become very popular in RV parks and campgrounds. Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the inclined platform until a player reaches the score of 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point. The game is generally played tournament style with an individual or team being named the champion at the end of competition.