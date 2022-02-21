Monday, February 21, 2022

Camping World to debut new Eddie Bauer-branded RVs

By RV Travel
(February 21, 2022) — Camping World Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has entered a partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to launch a new line of towable and motorized RVs by the iconic outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer. The Eddie Bauer Edition RV line will be exclusive in the United States. The new line of RVs is expected to debut the third of quarter of this year online at CampingWorld.com, GanderRV.com, and at retail locations nationwide.

“Eddie Bauer has been a leader in outdoor gear and apparel for over a century and we’re excited about the launch of the new towable and motorized lines under such a strong brand,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World.

The product offering will include several models of towable ultra-lite travel trailers, full-size travel trailers and mid-profile fifth wheels and Class A, B and C motorhomes.

In addition, Camping World has secured the rights to market a variety of Eddie Bauer branded items via its retail stores and websites. Product assortment includes outdoor gear, apparel, and outerwear, camping accessories, outdoor furniture, bedding, and pet accessories.

SOURCE: Camping World via Business Wire

