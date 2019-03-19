Camping World stock downgraded over fears of RV industry slowdown

(March 19, 2019)— Camping World Holdings Inc. was hit with a sell-side downgrade and price target cut Tuesday as fears of the RV industry slowing is weighing on shares.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino downgraded the company from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $15. While Camping World stock appears to have stabilized after dropping 64 percent over the last 12 months, Goldman Sachs no longer expects improvement in results year-over-year in 2019, Tamberrino said in the downgrade note.

“This comes as we believe the RV cycle likely sees pressure to volumes going forward and as Gander Outdoors upside appears to be elusive,” the analyst said.

Read more.