Camping World’s new same-day delivery: Maybe, maybe not

In this age of “overnight delivery” from retailers like Amazon, “instant delivery” is even better, right? Camping World says it has partnered with Instacart “to launch same-day delivery from more than 185 Camping World stores nationwide via the Instacart App and website. Camping World is the first dedicated camping and RV supplies retail partner to leverage Instacart’s technologies and give customers access to same-day delivery of nearly 1,800 products, in as fast as an hour.” Don’t get too excited—there’s more fluff here than reality. Camping World’s new same-day delivery may not serve a lot of RVers.

“Seamless same-day shopping”

With much ballyhoo, Camping World, late last week, issued a press release making it sound as if RVers could get what they needed almost immediately, without ever traveling to a CW store. The news release quoted a Camping World representative as saying, “Customers can explore our wide selection of outdoor gear, camping equipment, and RV essentials on Instacart and have them delivered right to their doorstep. For more than 55 years, we’ve been committed to evolving alongside our customers, and now they can access a seamless same-day shopping experience for their outdoor adventures.”

Same day delivery … seamless? It seems that depends on how far away you are from a Camping World store. Customers camping out in Quartzsite this winter will receive a message that indicates they need to pick another delivery address. How about bigger cities such as Olympia, Washington, the state’s capitol? Same response. Pick another address for delivery.

Same-day delivery a crapshoot

Just who can take advantage of Camping World’s same-day delivery appears to be a crapshoot. The big RV chain store has an outlet in Santa Clarita, California. If you ordered something sent to you in Fillmore, California, 25 miles away, you’re good for quick delivery. But in Palmdale, California, just 36 miles away, forget it. Pick another address.

If you are fortunate enough to live inside the delivery area, your first three Instacart deliveries from Camping World are free. After that, we’re not so sure. Neither Camping World nor Instacart clarify what the charges are, until you’ve had the first three for free. Since we don’t have an address in the boundaries, we couldn’t even order our first free delivery.

Want to take a shot at it? Visit https://www.instacart.com/store/camping-world/storefront or select the Camping World storefront on the Instacart App. And remember, like the press release says, “Whether stocking up for a trip or grabbing last-minute essentials, we’re committed to bringing the great outdoors to customers’ doorsteps in as fast as an hour.” Provided you’re close enough to Camping World.

##RVT1129