Your tips wanted about how to choose a campsite

In the March 16 issue of the RVtravel.com newsletter, editor Chuck Woodbury offered 15 tips for choosing a site in a campground or RV park. For example, before settling into a particular campsite he advised to “check to see if the ground is covered with bird poop. If so, then birds likely roost at night in the tree above,” which he notes is not good for your roof.

He also suggested to check whether a tree above a site “has nuts or pine cones that squirrels will chew then drop when finished (right on your roof with a loud thud!).”

But he undoubtedly missed some pointers that perhaps you can provide. Please leave a comment. We’ll put the best of them together into one article in a week or two.