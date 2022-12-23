Can a Nissan Titan Platinum XD pull a 7500-lb. trailer?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2020 Coachmen Catalina (just purchased prior to pandemic) that I’ve never really taken out yet. I am purchasing a 2023 Nissan Titan Platinum XD. Will that be enough power to tow in mountains? The “state” says my travel trailer is 7500 lbs. and towing on the truck is up to 9000 lbs., but I want to travel in mountains and such. Does a truck that size meet that criteria? Just want to be sure I am not under-purchasing. I really appreciate your assistance! —Lola, 2020 Coachmen Catalina

Dear Lola,

I’m not sure what “state” you are referring to; however, you should have a data plate that has the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR), which is the total weight your trailer can weigh with all fluids and cargo. The dry weight is the rig as it sits empty. So you need to figure out how much cargo and fluids you are putting in to get the weight that you need in order to tow. Without knowing the floorplan, I can not look up what spec’s it has.

Specs for 2023 Nissan Titan Platinum XD

I was able to find the towing specifications for the 2023 Nissan Titan Platinum XD. It states 9300 for the King Cab and Crew Cab, and 11,000 for the XD Crew Cab, so you might have more capacity than you think? However, let’s look at the 9300 version. It’s a good and safe idea to take 10% off, as you don’t want to be at maximum weight trying to stop in the mountains, on hot days, or in rainy weather. That means it would have 930 lbs. less, or 8370 lbs. So if your GVWR is 7500 lbs., you would be OK.

It does look like a good choice as it has the “Around View® Monitor” that shows almost every side of the towed trailer, as well as an integrated trailer brake controller and trailer sway control. I have this on my 2016 Silverado, but still recommend a weight distribution hitch with sway control.

According to the site, the XD is heavy-duty with a beefed up front suspension, larger brakes, and commercial grade frame with reinforced cross braces. The only thing I would be suspicious of is the power of the engine, although it does have a 400 hp endurance engine with 9-speed transmission. On paper it looks good. However, since it is a gas engine, you may want to hook the trailer up and test drive it to see how it handles on a hill.

