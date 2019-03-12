Can you find Elvis in this Georgia museum?

The Road to Tara Museum in Jonesboro, Georgia, is a terrific place to find “Gone With the Wind” memorabilia and Civil War artifacts. The museum is well maintained and strikes the right balance between the film, the book and the history of the war that inspired it all.

See the progression from the real history of the Civil War’s Atlanta Campaign and the 1864 Battle of Jonesboro to Margaret Mitchell’s and Hollywood’s “Gone With the Wind.”

The museum is located in a historic 1867 train depot on North Main Street. Among the many items on display are author Margaret Mitchell’s china and reproductions of Scarlett O’Hara’s most famous dresses.

But one thing that nearly all visitors will miss is something on a large mural (above) that includes a scene from a Civil War battle. At its top right, cavalry soldiers charge on their horses with one soldier holding the Confederate flag.

Most visitors see the mural – it’s hard to miss – but few notice that the soldier holding the flag is none other than Elvis Presley. It turns out that the artist who painted the mural included the King of Rock and Roll in all his paintings

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s closed some holidays so check before visiting.

Adult admission is $7 and well worth it. Learn more here.