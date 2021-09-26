Canadian RVers still blocked from crossing U.S. border

Canadians eagerly awaiting the green flag to start their exodus across the U.S./Canadian border still don’t know when – or how – they will be allowed to travel south.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens have been able to travel to Canada for non-essential purposes for more than a month now. But the American side of the border remains closed to Canadians wanting to enter the U.S.

The White House announced Monday (Sept. 20) that most adult foreign nationals will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel to the U.S. But it still isn’t clear if, or when, Canadian citizens will be allowed to travel across the border. The prohibition on non-essential travel from Canada has been extended until at least October 21, according to a White House official.

It also isn’t clear if the U.S. will allow Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – which has not been approved for use in the U.S – into the country.

New York Congressman Brian Higgins, one of the most vocal critics of travel restrictions with Canada, said it’s long past time the U.S. began allowing recreational visits from Canada.

“It is welcome news that the White House is making progress on reciprocating international public health measures to protect air travelers,” Higgins said in a statement.

“Yet it is inexplicable that no announcement on easing travel restrictions at land ports of entry is being made today since the livelihoods of communities across the northern border depend on cross-border commerce.”

##RVT1019b