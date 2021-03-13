Can you Canoo? Odd-named electric pickup truck announced

By James Raia

Another pickup truck with a unique appearance and odd name is scheduled to soon join the ever-expanding ranks of electric vehicles.

Canoo Inc., formerly known as Evelozcity, is an American manufacturer headquartered in Torrance, California. While specs and pricing weren’t revealed, the startup announced it will debut its trucks in 2023.

The trucks will be offered with single-motor and dual-motor all-wheel-drive options. The latter version is touted to produce 600 horsepower and 550 foot-pounds of torque. Canoo said its trucks will have 1,800-pound payload capacities and a 200-mile range.

Canoo’s features

The Canoo will be built on the same modular platform as Canoo’s other vehicles. The company announced last December a lineup of delivery vans. Its new dual-motor truck will deliver up to 600 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque.

The truck will also have a payload capacity of 1,800 pounds and at least 200 miles of range, Canoo reported.

Canoo’s truck will compete with a slew of pending EV pickups, including the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck. Canoo originally announced a pill-shaped EV it plans to sell under a subscription model – but it’s switched to trucks.

All of the new electric vehicles have untested designs and features, including the Canoo. It has a front storage compartment where traditional vehicles have engines. The Canoo also has a fold-out work table and fold-down work surfaces built into the side of the bed.

Canoo’s pickup comes with a built-in bed extender that lengthens it from six to eight feet. There are power outlets inside the bed and cargo compartments. There’s also a hidden pull-out step that provides easier access to the bed. The interior comes with two seats up front and a rear area that customers can configure with additional seats.

The startup says there will be cargo racks available, along with a variety of camper shells. The pull-out step also doubles as a drawer.

Besides the Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T and Bollinger B2 are set to start deliveries in 2021. Electric pickup trucks from Ford and Chevrolet are also pending.

