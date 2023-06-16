Friday, June 16, 2023

Canyons of the Ancients and Hovenweep national monuments: Historic short stops worth a visit

By Nanci Dixon
Lowry Pueblo Canyons of the Ancients

Today’s amazing travel stops were at Canyons of the Ancients and Hovenweep national monuments in Southwestern Colorado. While it was a lot of driving on some gravel and some long stretches of curving, twisting roads, it was memorable.

The visitor center for Canyons of the Ancients is just north of Cortez, Colorado. We took a short hike and were warned that mountain lion sightings are on the rise there. This was confirmed by a huge bone lying on the side of the path. It was a good reminder that despite the concrete path and wonderful signage, we were still in the wilderness. (Here’s what to do if you see a mountain lion in the wild.)

People have inhabited here for 13,000 years, when waves of nomadic Paleo-Indian hunters/ gatherers roamed the area. As animals moved, the hunters followed. The ancient Pueblo peoples moved into the area around the 1100s. Canyons of the Ancients encompass more than 174,000 acres. It is huge! There are several Pueblo sites that dot the landscape.

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Lowry Pueblo

The main attraction for us was Lowry Pueblo. Lowry Pueblo is the only developed pueblo in the Canyon of the Ancients. It has stabilized standing walls, 40 rooms, 40 kivas, and a great kiva that we could duck through the low door and go into. It was a moment that I paused and remembered the people that lived and worshipped here more than 1100 years ago.

Great Kiva, Canyons of the Ancients. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Lowry Pueblo is definitely off the beaten path. It is nine miles from Hwy 491 on Rd CC and another three miles on a grated gravel road.

Sage field, Canyons of the Ancients. Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

Hovenweep National Monument

Another 25 miles southwest and we reached Hovenweep National Monument. The visitor center has a great short film about the people and the area. A ranger will run it when asked.

Hovenweep National Monument

The Hovenweep towers building began in the 1200s. There is a 2.5-mile trail showcasing the villages, homes, buildings, and towers, most centered around access to water. The people began moving out in the late 1200s. Although the reason is not known for sure, it is assumed it was extended drought.

Hovenweep National Monument. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Another 32 miles and we’re back in Cortez. Now we’re heading to our RV park for a nap.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
