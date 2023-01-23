Be careful what you wash your rubber RV roof with!

A few months ago we had a customer schedule an appointment for their 2015 Grand Design Solitude 305RE to have a roof coating completed. Upon inspection, we found that the roof membrane was sticky and tacky—we could rub the membrane with our finger and the membrane would simply wipe away. Obviously, we were unable to complete a roof coating on a roof membrane that we suspected was damaged by chemicals. We advised the customer to contact their insurance provider to submit a claim as the only fix is to replace the roof.

This customer lives in their unit full-time. Curious as to what caused this chemical damage, we asked if they utilize truck washes. The customer explained that they typically pay cash to whoever in the RV campground washes units onsite.

The cause

To be clear, this is NOT an issue created by the RV manufacturer or the maker of the roof membrane. This was caused by a chemical that was applied to the roof surface that shouldn’t have been. It is important to know what type of rubber roof material you have, and what products you should be using to keep it cleaned or maintained.

Rubber RV roof types

There are two types of rubber roof materials:

EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) is a soft and smooth material. It is typically very slippery when wet. It can take on a “chalky” look.

TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin) has a texture to it, much like an orange peel or basketball surface feel. It is very glossy.

What products not to use

Do NOT use cleaners or conditioners containing petroleum solvents, harsh abrasives, or citric-based cleaners.

Roof cleaner suggestions

The outcome

The customer’s insurance provider did honor the claim and a new rubber RV roof was installed.

