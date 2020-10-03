Casino RV camping, October 3, 2020

Updated weekly

This week our RVtravel.com readers and Facebook friends had some great advice and also a few warnings about casino camping and gambling to pass along.

Casino gambling

These tips are not as much about camping as they are about gambling:

Good advice from Edward H., “Before ever entering the Casino. Take out your ID and 2 $20’s (from your wallet). You will thank me later!”

Sean F. jokes: “Casinos… Where you arrive in a $50,000 RV and leave in a $150,000 Greyhound (bus).”

Gambling tips

It is helpful to remember that casino gambling is a game and is designed for the house to make a profit. Jane Kenny has some helpful hints in her book, “Casino Camping”. Decide how much you are going to spend and stick with it. She also mentions that the longer you play, the more the odds are in the casino’s favor. Shorter sessions mean you walk out with more of your “bankroll”. As long as you can stay disciplined about the money you intend to spend and the time you are going to allow, you win.

Casino camping safety

On a more serious note, here’s a warning from Mike M.: “We have been full-timers for over four years and the only time we have ever had anything stolen from our rig was when we parked overnight at a casino. It has happened twice so we avoid overnighting at casinos.” For more on casino camping safety, read this.

Noteworthy casino camping spots

Carol C. posted: “The Mill Casino in North Bend, Oregon. We usually pay $25 a night. Dry camping for $15 a night has access to showers and laundry, plus security checks. Great central location for hiking, birdwatching, fishing, Bandon Old Town, Coos Bay Art Museum and lots more.”

Douglas R. mentioned a casino he liked: “Isleta Casino in Albuquerque, NM, has well-kept full-service RV parking at a moderate price. It’s just off I-25 but down a hill so traffic noise is negligible, although trains pull through occasionally. The casino itself is a van ride away, and you can get into Albuquerque on a train. The local airport is only a couple of miles away. The property abuts two large ponds ideal for an evening stroll. Fishing is catch and keep; an Indian license is available in the nearby camp store. The park is sure to be full during Balloon Fiesta week, usually the first week of October. We’ve stayed there twice.”

And if you are enjoying the fall colors and the crisp nights, Frank B. has this to say about a casino in Wisconsin; “In Wisconsin, there is a really nice RV park built on the Ho-Chunk Casino property. Ho-Chunk can be found in Baraboo, WI (Yes, home of the Ringling Bros. Circus). Last I was there, $29/night with full hookups, fire ring and shuttle service!” Editor’s note: We have stayed at Ho-Chunk several times and liked the RV park and the casino.

Stopping at a casino, or a casino camping newbie?

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide.

Join our Facebook Group Casino Camping for more casino information. Post your favorite spots too.

Read last week’s Casino Camping here.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!