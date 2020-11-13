Casino Camping: Readers’ favorite casino RV parks

Updated weekly

This week, we’re focusing on a few of your favorite casinos to “camp” (OK, stay overnight…) at.

Read the fine print

But before we get to some of your favorites, here is a good reminder from James O. to read the fine print and call ahead. James writes, “Here’s a caveat about making reservations. At the ‘Fun Town’ RV Park at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, their website advertises ‘Primitive Sites’ at $17/night. However, if you enlarge the photo of these sites, you can read the signage there, which says: ‘Primitive Camping Spaces – 2 Axle Vehicles ONLY – No RV’s Permitted in this area.’ A telephone call to the RV Park confirms that these spaces are for tent camping only. When we RVers see ‘primitive campsites,’ we take that to mean ‘RV Spaces with no hookups.’ The casino would be a lot more honest if they called these “Tent Camping Sites.”

Readers’ favorites

Reader Ralph P. has several favorite casino camping spots. He says, “We use casinos a lot. Our 3 favorites are the campground by Mystic Lake Casino outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Fun Town RV at WinStar in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Some of the Kewadin Casinos in Manistique, Michigan, also let you stay free.” Editor’s note: Kewadin Casinos have free overnight parking. They have 10 spaces with 20-amp service. First-come, first-served. Soaring Eagle Casino has free overnight parking with shuttle service.

Darrel B. likes “Paragon Casino Hotel and RV Park in Marksville, Louisiana. Neat, well maintained, level concrete pads, full hookups. Friendly staff.” Editors note: Paragon Casino RV Park has 200 paved pull-through full-hookup sites, cabins, pool, laundry, and shuttle service. Overnight free RV parking is allowed in the bus lot.

Another favorite from Darrel B. is in Louisiana: “Casino Coushatta Resort in Kinder, Louisiana, has a great RV Park. Neat and well maintained, full hookups, 50-amp service, concrete pads. Shuttle to and from the park to the Casino runs every 15 minutes. The casino is very liberal with comps which can be applied to your RV space rental.” Editor’s note: Casino Coushatta is a destination casino resort. The RV park has 100 paved, full-hookup sites, heated pool, chalets, a dog park and shuttle service. Free overnight RV parking is also allowed on the service road near the RV park.

Margaret W.‘s favorite is in Nevada. She says, “The Lakeside Casino and RV Park in Pahrump, Nevada, is right in between Las Vegas and Death Valley, making it a great place to stay for sightseeing and day trips. The amenities are nice, and the park is clean. My husband loves the 70-acre man-made lake stocked with bass for fishing.” Editor’s note: The Lakeside Casino and RV Park has 159 full-hookup sites, a pool, lake with a waterfall, dog park, frisbee golf course, boat launch (with kayaks available) and a sandy beach. You can book sites online in advance for daily, weekly or monthly reservations.

Dennis L. recommends the Pechanga RV Resort & Casino. Here’s what he says about it: “The Pechanga Casino has a gorgeous RV park. It’s huge and is backed by beautiful rolling mountains. Some of the sites even have BBQs and fire pits, and there’s plenty of room so you don’t feel crowded. The casino is nice too, and has quite a few good places to eat. We’ve stayed here a few times and will be back again.” Editor’s note: The resort has 206 full-hookup sites, a pool, and laundry facilities. There is a golf course and spa on the grounds too. The casino is next door, and the location is excellent for those who want to go wine-tasting nearby in the Temecula Valley. This is one of the more expensive casino resorts, but it is a nice place to stay.

One final thought…

The Seven Feathers Casino seems to be very popular among our readers and reader Sherry Z. has taken note. She writes, “Thanks so much for this addition to the newsletter. This morning I made reservations for Seven Feathers without hesitation.”

Keep those reviews coming!

Stopping at a casino, or are you a casino camping newbie?

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information particularly for RVers.

Join our Facebook Group Casino Camping for more casino information. Post your favorite spots too.

Read the most recent Casino Camping here.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!

##RVT974