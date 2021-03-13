Casino Camping: Is it a cure for campground crowding?

With Nanci Dixon

We had been posting a weekly column about casino camping pre-COVID then stopped when the casinos began to shut down. As things are opening up and RVers are again on the move, we are adding this column back occasionally into the newsletter. Please use the form at the bottom to send us your favorite casino for overnight parking – we appreciate it!

SNOWBIRDS MOVING BACK NORTH

The snowbirds are starting their annual migration, heading from warm southern and southwestern states to spend their summers in a cooler climate. Many RVers are finding that casinos are a great place to stop for a night or two. It can also be a way to avoid campground crowding and reservations by dry camping in a casino parking lot.

HERE ARE A FEW OF OUR READERS’ CASINO CAMPING FAVORITES:

NEVADA

Marybeth B. wrote on our Casino Camping Facebook group that they just stayed three days for free casino camping after registering at Gold Town Casino in Pahrump, Nevada. Another reader, Debra S., said that Pahrump has five casinos. Gold Town Casino is located at 771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048. It has two restaurants, a gas station and a general store. Phone number is 775-751-7777. COVID precautions include entrance screening, required masks, social distancing, plexiglass barriers, and sanitation stations.

Marybeth also let us know about Hoover Dam Lodge and Casino near the Hoover Dam. It is a parking lot but with a trailhead just off the casino. Hoover Dam Lodge and Casino is located at 18000 US-93, Boulder City, Nevada 89005. Call 800-245-6380 to confirm RV parking.

ARIZONA

BlueWater Resort & Casino in Parker, Arizona, was also on Marybeth’s list. She wrote that you can register and stay for up to 7 nights. The casino camping is a little crowded with lots of RVs dry camping. Full-hookup sites are also available. Hotel, movie theater, restaurants. BlueWater Casino is located at 11300 Resort Dr, Parker, AZ 85344. Phone (928) 669-7000. Masks are required along with temperature checks at entrance. Sanitizing stations, social distancing, and plexiglass barriers are in place.

Bev H. warned us that all three casinos in Tucson, AZ, no longer allow dry camping. Casino Del Sol has a nice RV park but costs $45 a night. Casino Del Sol is located at 5655 W Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ 85757. Phone (855) 765-7829

CALIFORNIA

Debra K. suggested Morongo Casino in Cabazon, California. They were able to stay two weeks in the parking lot after they registered. Morongo Casino is located at 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230. Phone (951) 849-3800. They have eight restaurants, live entertainment. Masks and temperature checks are required.

Carl L. asked if others had stayed at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California, and got a lot of thumbs up. Spotlight 29 is located at 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella, CA 92236. Phone (760) 775-5566. They have two restaurants, slots, live entertainment and a non-smoking section. Spotlight 29 Casino is committed to safety and is continuing to follow federal health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

