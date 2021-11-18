Is the cat missing? You’ll be shocked at all the places your pet can hide in your RV

Pets usually adapt fairly well to new situations. That is, usually. But then, there are pets that do not. A new RVer (and cat owner) recently took her first RV trip. She brought Kitty along. Evidently, Kitty didn’t feel safe, so she hid. Kitty’s owner looked inside and outside the camper for two days! Desperate, Newbie RVer was about to give up when all at once Kitty made an appearance. Newbie still doesn’t know where Kitty was hiding all that time. She’s just happy to have her back!

As it turns out, many, many pets have gone into hiding while RVing. Who knew?! Just in case your pet decides to hide, take a look at all the places cats and dogs have used as their hidey-holes. Some are extremely innovative!

Hiding spaces

One pup, frightened by the sound of thunder, ran into the RV closet to hide. The dog somehow managed to crawl behind a loose closet panel and stayed out of sight for over an hour. Pup’s owner was frantic! Eventually, the storm passed, and the dog emerged.

Many RVs feature reclining furniture. Cats have accessed places inside the recliners by climbing under the footrest and/or entering through the back of the chair. The same is true for sleeper sofas. Cats and even small dogs are able to squeeze into very tight places, leaving their owners to scratch their heads in amazement.

Both dogs and cats have found hidey-holes under the bed. Turns out that many RVs have an open space near the head of the bed that leads directly to the under-bed storage space. It’s an easy-in-easy-out for a pet who wants a little “me time.”

Cat owners report that their felines love to hide in the walls! (Yes, you read that right!) Evidently, a cat or two has been known to crawl into an open drawer and proceed to the space behind that drawer. Most RV cabinets do not have a back panel, so a cat can maneuver itself behind several cabinets and emerge at a place that is far from where he entered! One cat ended up behind the shower panel, between the panel and the outside wall of the RV! Another enterprising feline found a loose vent cover and proceeded to investigate the HVAC ducts, much to the chagrin of its owner. Cats have also found places to hide in some Class A motorhomes inside the dash panel. Gaining access near the steering wheel column, felines somehow crawl in and remain out of sight until they choose to make an appearance.

In plain sight

Some pets hide themselves out in the open. An owner, desperate to find his lost pet, can easily overlook a pet that does not want to be found. Take, for instance, the cat that slept on the dining chair cushion. Because the chair was pushed under the table, the cat was out of sight – and perfectly content to watch her owner become more and more panicked, searching for her! A little dachshund crawled under the arm cushion on the overstuffed sofa. Being nearly an exact color match to the sofa fabric made him camouflaged. He was easily overlooked by his fretting family.

Finding that lost pet

What can you do if your furry friend decides to hide? First, try calling the pet’s name. If you have a particular jar or bag that rattles when retrieving a pet treat, make that sound throughout your RV. Try luring your pet out with strong-smelling food, like tuna for cats. Dogs may respond if you rattle their leash and ask, “Want to go for a walk?”

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Has your pet ever performed a disappearing act? What did you do? Where did your pet-buddy hide? Share your experiences! They just might help a fellow pet owner out!

