Chateau, Four Winds and Quantum motorhomes enhanced for 2021

From a press release

Chateau, Four Winds and Quantum Class C motorhomes by Thor Motor Coach have received a host of enhancements for the 2021 model year, including interior, exterior and suspension packages.

The Class C motorhomes Ford E-Series chassis now features the new 7.3L V8 engine with 350-hp and 468-lb.ft. of torque. 31-foot E-Series models feature the SmoothTECH ride enhancement by MORryde, the same suspension used in ambulances for a smoother ride.

All three product lines have varying sizes with chassis offered by Ford, Chevy or Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, allowing consumers to find the perfect fit for their lifestyle and storage needs.

The Four Winds receives a new look on the exterior with a color change to high-gloss white fiberglass and new exterior graphics. Partial Paint packages are available on all models, while the 31-foot models also have full body paint options. Windows in the cab-over bunk and designer LED taillights continue the upgraded theme for the exterior. The interior of the Four Winds sees a modern “Home Collection” design using grey and cream color palettes. New countertops, flooring, furniture, and cabinet door hardware move the motorhomes into a class of their own.

Across the product line the Chateau offers the new interior decor package, featuring the elegant “Estate Grey” color palette complemented by the “Ivory Coast” cream colored cabinetry with matte black finish hardware. The interior has many other value-adding changes for 2021, with new flooring, countertops, headboards, and furniture. 31-foot, non-victory series, floorplans have increased sizes for the refrigerator, and more cooking capacity in the residential styled over-the-counter microwave.

Quantum has a new exterior look, featuring new graphics and paint packages, while the interior has the option for the new “Pewter Frost” decor package.

Decorative glass inserts for the kitchen cabinet doors add a feeling of space, especially in the floorplans with larger kitchen windows that allow more natural light in the cooking area. New appliances in the kitchen add to the modernization of the Quantum kitchen, while allowing faster food preparation.

If you’re not receiving our weekend RV Travel Newsletter, you’re missing out on great information. Sign up here.