It was reported this week that recent updates to Microsoft’s AI-powered ChatGPT now enable it to surf the Web, find airline flights, and much, much more! Prior to this update, ChatGPT was limited to the information that had been included in its “training,” which concluded in 2021.

The artificial intelligence company OpenAI announced that they’ve planned periodic upgrades to their original chatbot. The upgrades will come in the form of plugins which will greatly improve the bot’s functionality. With this latest update, ChatGPT can retrieve live data from the Web, including sources like Kayak, Expedia, and more. It’s a game-changer!

Is ChatGPT a road trip planner now, too? We put this robot to the test in planning an RV trip.

Reader tip

Reader Jay M. recently sent us this tip: I thought this would assist folks in finding camping spots. I asked the new Open AI chatbot (https://chat.openai.com/chat) “Show

places to camp near Bridgeville, PA, and include website.” ChatGPT immediately provided a list of five campgrounds along with their websites. Thanks, Jay for the great tip. It got me to thinking…

My challenge

I wondered if ChatGPT might be able to plan my RV trip for me. So, I asked. Here’s the reply I received (within seven seconds!):

Of course, I can provide you with some guidance and suggestions to plan your RV trip! However, I’ll need some more information from you to provide you with a more customized and detailed plan.

Here are some questions to get started:

Where are you located, and where would you like to start your RV trip?

How long are you planning to be on the road?

What are your interests? (e.g., nature, history, food, adventure activities)

Are you traveling solo or with others? If you’re with others, how many people are in your group and what are their ages?

What is your budget for the trip?

Once I have this information, I can provide you with a more tailored plan for your RV trip.

AI-planned trip

Wow! Okay, I thought. This is better than I expected. I answered the bot’s queries and included my interests (hiking, history). I also informed ChatGPT that I did not like to drive longer than 350 miles per day. Less than one minute later, ChatGPT spit out a more detailed travel itinerary. It looked like this:

Great, thank you for providing that information! Based on your interests and travel preferences, here’s a suggested itinerary for your RV trip:

Day 1: Start at your home in MO, and drive approximately 350 miles to Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky. Spend the afternoon exploring the cave and hiking some of the park’s trails.

Day 2: Drive approximately 350 miles to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, located on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. Spend the day hiking in the park and taking in the stunning mountain views.

Day 3: Drive approximately 350 miles to Savannah, Georgia. Take a trolley tour of the historic district to learn about the city’s rich history and architecture.

Day 4: Spend the day exploring the city of Savannah, including its many museums, historic homes, and beautiful parks.

Day 5: Drive approximately 350 miles to St. Augustine, Florida. Visit the historic Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and explore the city’s charming old town.

Day 6: Spend the day in St. Augustine, visiting the city’s many museums and historic sites, such as the Lightner Museum and the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.

Day 7: Drive approximately 150 miles to Sebring, Florida, where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful lakes and parks in the area.

Of course, you can adjust this itinerary as needed to fit your own schedule and interests. I hope this gives you a good starting point for planning your RV trip!

My omission

Drat! I forgot to tell the bot that we’d need overnight RV parks during our trip. So I added that information and asked it to regenerate a response. Here’s what I received. (Again, this took less than 15 seconds!)

Certainly! Here are some suggested RV parks for each night of your trip:

Day 1: Mammoth Cave National Park – Camping is available within the park at the Mammoth Cave Campground.

Day 2: Great Smoky Mountains National Park – Camping is available within the park at the Smokemont Campground or the Elkmont Campground.

Day 3: Savannah, Georgia – There are several RV parks in the area, including the Red Gate Campground and RV Resort or the Skidaway Island State Park.

Day 4: Savannah, Georgia – You can stay at the same RV park as the previous night or switch to another one in the area.

Day 5: St. Augustine, Florida – There are several RV parks in the area, including the Compass RV Park or the Bryn Mawr Ocean Resort.

Day 6: St. Augustine, Florida – You can stay at the same RV park as the previous night or switch to another one in the area.

Day 7: Sebring, Florida – There are several RV parks in the area, including the Sebring Grove RV Resort or the Highland Oaks RV Resort.

Be sure to check availability and make reservations in advance, especially during peak travel seasons. I hope this helps with your planning!

Huh. I guess my job here is done. Thanks, ChatGPT. That was way easier than I thought!

Limitations

Of course, ChatGPT did not make actual campground reservations for me. That job is still my own.

The miles driven each day was a broad approximation, with some travel days amounting to quite a bit fewer driving miles than my maximum. However, ChatGPT did stay within my less than 350 miles per day requirement.

If I don’t like the bot’s campground recommendations, or if the park is already booked full, I can ask the bot to provide a list of all campgrounds in the area where I’ll be overnighting. Maybe I’ll get lucky!

The biggest disappointment is that ChatGPT did not give specific details about the best highways I should take. Or any highways, in fact! If I would have asked for specific highways, ChatGPT would have provided them (I think). In fact, if I wanted to see a completely different route, I could ask the bot to regenerate a new one. It can do that! Amazing, right?

It’s up to me

ChatGPT has a lot to offer for RVers. However, I need to remember that this is not a perfect system. At least not yet. It’s up to me to verify the bot’s information.

In order to get the AI bot to better fit my expectations, it’s up to me to ask more specific questions or provide more detailed information. I need to think like ChatGPT. Hmmm. Think like a chatbot. Now there’s a deep thought!

Have you used ChatGPT to help you plan an upcoming RV trip? Would you in the future? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.

