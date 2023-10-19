Check your exterior RV refrigerator vent door latch

Join me on the California RV Specialists lot where I noticed a refrigerator vent door latch was broken on one of the RVs currently on our repair lot. In the video below, I show you this very easy repair!

I recommend that you order an extra set of latches to have on hand. This will easily save you from losing your refrigerator vent door while in transit.

Here are the RV refrigerator vent door latches I use and recommend: RV Designer E377, Refrigerator / Converter Vent Latch, 2 Per Pack

Make sure you see your owner’s manual on refrigerator maintenance and visit your local dealership or repair shop. Travel safe!

Learn more about RV refrigerator service and why it’s so important.

