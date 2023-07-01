Have you checked your RV A/C ceiling vents recently? They’re dirty!

When was the last time you checked your RV air conditioner ceiling vents? If it’s been a while, listen up!
Join me as I show you how to clean them and check the aluminum foil tape. You’ll also want to go the extra mile and add filters.
Most vent covers can be carefully removed with a flat, standard screwdriver, but some may need to be unscrewed. Once the vent cover is off, clean it in warm, soapy water, and set it aside to dry. The circular vents in the ceiling can be removed by carefully prying them off with a standard screwdriver.
Make sure to check the aluminum foil ducting tape and, if needed, replace or add additional to seal off any gaps or voids. Here are a couple of pictures for examples:
Vents sealed examples
You can also add additional air filters to catch dirt and debris in the system. Your RV’s air conditioner captures particles as small as three to ten microns, including pollen, dust, mold spores, pet dander and other allergens.
The RVAir Filter has a MERV 6 rating, so you’ll breathe easily wherever the road takes you.
Let this reminder help you remember to check the filters, foil tape, and catch any air loss in your system.
DIY products I use to clean RV A/C vents
- 5.25″ Round Air Duct AC Filter Replacement
- AC Filter replacement for Dometic Duo Therm Air Conditioner
- RVAir AC-135G Filter fits 16” x 4” Coleman-Mach non-ducted and ducted
- RVAir AC-125G Filter fits the new Coleman-Mach Max
- Professional Grade Aluminum Foil Tape
- RV A/C Ducted Air Grille replacement for Dometic
- Dampered Heating and A/C Register with 360° Rotation – 5-1/2″ ID x 6-7/8″ OD, White
- Louvered 4″ White A/C register
- Wind Speed Meter
Below is a video example of using the airflow and temp sensor in your RV.
Hopefully this info was helpful and helps to improve your air conditioning and cooling in your unit.
