Chevrolet ups ante in top-end towing capacity comparison

By James Raia

Bragging rights at the top-end of pickup trucks’ towing capacities just got a little more competitive among Chevrolet, Ford and Ram.

Chevrolet recently announced an increase of 500 pounds for the 2021 Chevrolet 2500/3500, pushing the maximum to 36,000 pounds towing capacity on the 3500. The boost occurred after engineers made changes to the suspension and available wheel packages.

The improvement to the Chevy places it 1,000 pounds less than the Ford Super Duty (37,000) and 900 pounds more than the Ram HD (35,100).

Chevy’s 36,000-pound maximum is available only on the regular-cab Silverado 3500 Work Truck with dual rear wheels and rear-wheel drive. The 445-horsepower, 6.6-liter Duramax diesel making 910 pounds-feet of torque, with the 10-speed Allison transmission and Max Tow Package.

Besides its new towing capacity, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD also has a dashboard of new features, including jack-knife alert. It warns the driver if the angle between the truck and trailer indicates a jack-knife situation could occur.

Cargo bed view and rear side view improvement make it easier to either hook up a gooseneck trailer or use a split-view monitor to properly position your cargo.

Rear trailer view and trailer-angle indicator help back up a trailer and judge the angle between it and the truck are also improvements. Additionally, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking can be added to the Work Truck and Custom trims. They’re part of the Safety Confidence Package.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections are available on the LT trim and standard on the upmarket LTZ and High Country.

Production of the new Chevrolet Silverado HD lineup began in September, with the vehicle available in late fall 2020 and early in 2021.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.