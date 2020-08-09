Chevy offers virtual cruisin’ series, celebrates legacy

By James Raia

If you’re cruisin’ in your RV or recreating in a campground and feel like virtually cruisin’, Chevrolet has a keen idea. The iconic car and truck manufacturer is “reimagining summer car cruising” with a week-long virtual festival. It’s called “Cruisin’ the USA in your Chevrolet.”

Hosted on Chevy’s social media channels August 10-16, the event is designed to take viewers “back in time” to experience the brand’s rich innovation. It will celebrate more than a century of the brand’s car and truck history. The truck segment, “The Proud Truck Tradition,” is scheduled August 12.

“Classic car events have served as a place for us to honor Chevrolet’s deep automotive history and its influence on our present and future with car enthusiasts from around the world,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of marketing, Chevrolet. “Cruisin’ the USA in your Chevrolet is a way for us to keep that spirit alive.”

Each day of the festival will incorporate a different theme and immerse the audience in historic footage, guest appearances, trivia and more. Chevy experts will also provide in-depth looks at some of the brand’s most iconic vehicles housed at the General Motors Heritage Center and even share their own custom Chevy builds.

The week will kick off with a journey back to 1911 when Chevy was founded by Louis Chevrolet and Billy Durant. Viewers will have access to rare archival photos and videos from the last 109 years showcasing Chevy’s memorable feats. Highlights of the past and present will include technological evolutions of Chevy’s electric vehicles, as well as its trucks and performance vehicles.

Children can also join in on the fun by downloading specially designed coloring pages, puzzles and activities from the Chevy Design School and exploring cool Chevy themes to outfit their Animal Crossing world.

The schedule:

August 10: The Origins and Innovations of Chevrolet

August 11: Chevy’s Most Iconic Designs

August 12: The Proud Truck Tradition

August 13: The Peak of Performance

August 14: Team Chevy – A Culture of Winning

August 15: Chevy’s Heritage – A Fan Celebration

August 16: Race Day – Cheering on Team Chevy at NASCAR and the NHRA Nationals

To gear up for the event, fans can download a collectible 18×24-inch high-resolution printable poster featuring a 1967 C10 CST pickup, 1957 Corvette convertible, 2020 Corvette C8.R and 2020 Camaro ZL1.

Follow along on Chevy’s social media channels – @Chevrolet on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, and @TeamChevy on Race Day – as they celebrate all things past, present and future Chevy. Consumers are also encouraged to share their fan photos using the hashtag #ChevyLove.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California

