Easy almost-Homemade Chicken Wild Rice Soup

By Nanci Dixon

We love soups, particularly as the weather starts to cool in the fall. I have been making a lot of soups in my Instant Pot™ lately but today decided to cook on the stove, making a chicken and wild rice soup. I used a packaged mix as a starter, so I kind of cheated, but I added additional ingredients so it’s almost homemade! I hadn’t tried this packaged soup before and it turned out great. This recipe could easily become one of our go-to favorites. It was easy, quick and delicious.

I sort of followed the package directions using 8 cups of water, whisking in the mix, and simmering for 10 minutes, but that is about all. Here is my own twist on the rest of the recipe:

Ingredients

• 1 package family-sized Creamy Wild Rice soup mix (I used the Bear Creek brand)

• 2 Tbsp oil (I used olive oil)

• 1/2 onion, chopped

• 2 stalks celery, sliced

• 1 green pepper, chopped

• 3/4 cup baby carrots, sliced

• 1 tsp minced garlic

• 1 tsp chicken bullion paste or one cube bullion (or use 1 cup of chicken broth and reduce water to 7 cups)

• 1 to 1 1/2 cups diced precooked chicken (I used frozen Tyson diced chicken)

• 8 cups water

Directions

1. Add oil to a large pot

2. Sauté onion, celery, green pepper, carrots until onion is soft

3. Add garlic and sauté for a few more minutes

4. Add water

5. Add bullion or chicken broth

6. Bring to a rolling boil

7. Boil 5 minutes (to cook veggies, particularly the carrots)

8. Whisk in soup mix

9. Add precooked chicken

10. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes

Storage

We have lots of leftover soup! I love our rectangular collapsible rectangular storage containers and the collapsible round storage ones too. We have had ours for over four years and use them all the time. They take up practically no room and go from the refrigerator or freezer directly into the microwave.

