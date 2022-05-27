Chinese scientists at work on means to destroy Starlink

In what will undoubtedly be of some concern to Starlink RV subscribers, as well as other Starlink users and the rest of the country, China is working on a plan to neutralize and destroy Starlink satellites.

In April, a scientific paper published in the Chinese journal Modern Defence Technology described scientific efforts to devise a way to disable or destroy Starlink. The lead researcher Ren Yuanzhen wrote that “a combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy constellation’s operating system.”

The scientific work was an effort of Chinese researchers Ren Yuanzhen and four other colleagues. Ren is a researcher with the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications, a part of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Strategic Support Force. It is unclear whether the statements outlined in the paper represent the official position of the Chinese government.

Starlink “poses threat” to China

The scientific paper enumerated how the Starlink network poses a threat to China. It cited the ability of Starlink satellites to be maneuvered to change orbit and track Chinese hypersonic ballistic missiles. It also commented on Starlink’s role in the war in Ukraine, where Starlink enabled precision targeting of Ukrainian missiles and aided Ukrainian forces in targeting and sinking one of Russia’s capital warships, the guided-missile cruiser Moskva.

The paper declared that Starlink represented a “huge potential for military applications,” including boosting data transmission speeds of U.S. airborne drones and stealth fighter jets and destroying Chinese satellites. Plus, China already had some near collisions with Starlink satellites, such as when its space station performed emergency maneuvers to avoid a collision with Starlink satellites in July and October 2021.

China already well-equipped with satellite-destroying weapons

China already has weapons designed to disable satellites. According to the paper, they include cyber weapons to hack into satellite networks, lasers capable of blocking satellite sensors, microwave jammers that can interfere with communications or destroy electrical components, and anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles to destroy them, per the U.S. Department of Defense. However, the Chinese researchers stated that country’s current weapons, which can target individual satellites, are not capable of disabling the entire Starlink constellation. “The Starlink constellation constitutes a decentralized system. The confrontation is not about individual satellites, but the whole system.”

The study suggests that China has not yet attained the capability of launching a broad attack on the Starlink system. Starlink can continue to function even after some of its satellites become dysfunctional, as demonstrated in February 2022, after losing more than forty low-earth orbiting devices due to space weather.

