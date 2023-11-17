How to choose the best campsite and things to consider when booking

Here are some tips about choosing a campsite based on my many years of RVing. I urge you to add your own suggestions to this list after reading it. You can thank me for this advice next time we meet.

1. First, the obvious: Be sure the site is level or close to it, and long enough so your RV doesn’t stick out in the road (so no bumps in the night).

2. Pay careful attention before pulling into a campsite to whether you can clear tree branches above and beside your RV. Scratches (or worse) are not your friend.

3. Check the power pedestal before pulling in or immediately thereafter before leveling up. Be sure it works and is safe.

4. Check the position of the water faucet. Will your hose reach? Ditto the sewer hookup.

5. If you choose a campsite on a curve in the park road, choose a site on the inside of it to avoid headlights of passing campers after dark.

6. Never park under a tree with ripe berries or other fruit. They will drop on your roof, stain it, and attract wildlife.

7. If the daytime temperature is really cold or really hot, choose a campsite that will either provide lots of sunshine or a minimum of it. In hot weather, it’s a good idea to position the RV so its refrigerator gets the least amount of heat (as in sunshine). If you have a pet you may need to leave alone for brief times in the summer, park where the RV is completely shaded in the afternoon.

8. Avoid parking under pine trees that drop sap. Sap is no fun to remove.

9. Before choosing a site, check to see if the ground is covered with bird poop. If so, then birds likely roost at night in the tree above. Unless you’re into a slimy, poopy roof, choose another site.

10. If it’s windy, choose a site where the front or back of the RV points toward the wind. You’ll experience a lot of rockin’ and rollin’ if the wind slams against the side of your RV.

11. Don’t park under a tree with nuts or pine cones that squirrels will chew then drop when finished (right on your roof with a loud thud!).

12. In the fall, if your campsite is under deciduous trees, be prepared to climb onto your roof before you leave to brush leaves off the roof and slides.

13. Check out your neighbors before setting up: If there’s a boombox and lots of beer cans tossed about, you may wish to move farther away if you treasure quiet time.

14. If there’s a long line of high bushes next to your campsite, look behind the bushes for train tracks. If you love the sound of trains, stay. If not, move.

15. If you have kids and/or love kids, then parking near the playground might be fun. But if you prefer peace and quiet to screaming kids, you might want to choose a site across the park.

Do you have a tip to add to this list? Please leave it in the comment section below.

